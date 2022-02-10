Go rescue a river this weekend

River Rescue will tackle Evans Street this Saturday, 12 February – and the whole town is invited to pitch in.

Co-ordinator Helen Holleman said December’s torrents of rain, while welcome, also flooded houses along the watercourses, washed down concrete poles, and “deposited lots and lots of rubbish where we can pick it up easily”.

“The little spring was affected by the flood and comes and goes – I think it would be helpful to clean it up once more and see whether we can get it flowing the way it used to,” she said.

“Wear your oldest clothes; you’ll probably need a hat (although the weather forecasts predict pleasant weather) and sunblock if you need it!”

“The kids keep asking, ‘When are we going to clean again? Wanneer gaan ons skoonmaak?'”

“They’re ready and waiting!”