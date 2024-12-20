The stage is set for the New Year’s Cup 2024

By Chris Totobela

The home of local football, JD Dlepu Stadium, which recently hosted a successful Makana music festival, will now host the biggest sporting event in the local sports calendar.

This year’s New Year’s Cup, the event’s ninth edition, kicks off on Monday the 23rd and will feature two curtain-raiser games.

The programme will start with a draw at 10 am, followed by an opening ceremony at 11 am. The top local women’s football, which boasts seven regional titles, African Connection, will get a chance to test their rebuilt youthful side against a Sada women’s side at midday.

Makhanda Legends will face the Sada Legends in a lunchtime kick-off with the first game of this year’s edition, starting at 3 pm.

Local football lovers are expected to pack Dlepu to the rafters as they have been doing throughout this year. New Year’s Cup chairman Luyanda Papu is confident of hosting another bumper edition.