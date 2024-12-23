EP u17 rural team crowned CSA champions

By Chesley Daniels

The Eastern Province (EP) u17 Rural Team has been crowned the champions of the Rural Cricket South Africa (RCSA) u17 tournament for 2024.

The event took place in Worcester from December 5-10.

EP faced hosts Boland in the opening match, batting first on a challenging wicket. Despite being bowled out for 100 runs, EP’s bowlers showed tremendous fighting spirit in attempting to defend their low target.

However, Boland eventually secured a win.

In their second match, EP met Kei and bowled them out for 142. Vice-captain William Beamish top-scored with a splendid century (103*) as EP won by 10 wickets.

EP then faced KZN, batting first and posting a moderate 175/9. EP’s bowlers delivered a strong performance, with Ethan Bokbaard taking 3/11 and Enrique Strydom taking 2/38. EP secured a 38-run win.

In the semi-final, EP faced Limpopo in a T20 match. EP batted first, posting a massive 180/5. Enrique Strydom scored an unbeaten 58, while Oliver John scored 53. EP’s bowlers then ran through the Limpopo innings, bowling them out for 83. EP won by 117 runs.

In the final, EP faced Boland once again. EP won the toss and batted first, posting 93/7. Shaakir Kazi played a patient knock of 32, while Estan van Staden and Chris Zimmerman contributed 18 and 14 runs, respectively.

EP’s bowlers then delivered a stunning performance to defend their low target. William Beamish took 4 wickets in one over, swinging the game in EP’s favour. EP bowled Boland out for 74, securing a remarkable 19-run win.

At the conclusion of the tournament, the CSA Selectors named 15 players who stood out as the best during the week. William Beamish was the only EP player selected for his brilliant all-round performances.