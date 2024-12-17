Top local side to boycott this year’s New Year’s Cup

By Chris Totobela

The legendary Joza-based giants of local football XI Attackers will not participate in this year’s edition of the popular New Year’s Cup. This comes after they were not paid their prize when they finished as runners-up in the inaugural Superbowl Easter soccer tournament played over the Easter weekend, where they lost to the eventual winners, Maru FC.

Speaking to GM on behalf of the club, executive member Mandilakhe Zabo confirmed the news: “We played in the final of the Superbowl during the Easter weekend and came second, but we never received our prize money until today.

“We have written several emails to the organisers, and our last communication was at the beginning of November. We were told that the money would be paid within seven days. We are now in December, and we have yet to receive any payment. We have now decided to boycott the New Year’s Cup, which the same organisers also organise.

“Our players’ morale is down, and it is very difficult for us to motivate them to go and play while still waiting for months to get their prize money for something they participated in at the beginning of the year,” Zabo said.

He acknowledged the impact this decision might have, especially on their supporters: “We are aware that this decision might be difficult for our supporters and this might have a negative impact on the tournament, especially in the state that it is in at the moment as we are one of the biggest crowd pullers.

“I would like to appeal to the organisers to try and sort this matter out, as we don’t want to pursue a lawsuit.”

The Superbowl organiser, Luyanda Papu, confirmed that XI Attackers has not yet been paid.

It would be very good for this matter to be sorted out as soon as possible for the sake of peace and for the sake of many football lovers who have witnessed a significant improvement in how Attackers has played this year.