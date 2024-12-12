Tantyi Rangers scrumhalf wins Goldrush Fabian Juries 10s player of the tournament award

By Chesley Daniels

Siyabulela Ngesi, the talented scrumhalf and playmaker of Tantyi Rangers, was recently named the Gold Rush Fabian Juries Community Fun Day 10s player of the tournament.

The event took place at the Miki Yili Stadium, where Currie Park Rebels (CPR) emerged as back-to-back champions, narrowly defeating Tantyi Rangers in the final.

The Brumbies Local Organizing Committee (LOC) voted Ngesi as the player of the tournament, and he received the prestigious Chris Herring Gift Prize.

Throughout the tournament, Ngesi demonstrated exceptional game management, brilliant kicking, and pinpoint accuracy. His performance was instrumental in his team’s success, particularly in their dominant win over CPR in the round-robin stage.

Ngesi’s kicking game was a highlight of the tournament, earning his team valuable territory. His combination with fly-half Siphosethu Pinini was impressive, and he consistently created scoring opportunities for Rangers.

Ngesi was overwhelmed and humbled by the award, thanking his teammates and coaching staff for their confidence in him. He expressed his excitement about receiving the award and is already looking forward to next year’s event, with the goal of winning the tournament in 2025.