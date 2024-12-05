Salem dominates Makana Sona, Manleys thrash Port Alfred in GCB league clashes

By Chesley Daniels

Salem’s 1st XI delivered a clinical performance, defeating Makana Sona by 217 runs with a bonus point in their Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League fixture at Salem Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The victory propelled Salem to the top of the GCB 1st League log standings, surpassing Cuylerville. Manley Flats also secured a massive 278-run bonus point win over Port Alfred, while Cuylerville 2nds dominated Tiger Titans with a 244-run bonus point victory.

Summarised scores:

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

Salem vs Makana Sona

Salem 252/8 (50)

– Campbell Wilmot 84, Chris Van Der Meulen 66

– Abongile Hashe 3/43 (10), Lakhaya Sam 2/47 (9)

Makana Sona 35

– Lakhaya Sam 14

– Bryn Wakeford 5/14 (7), Jonty Van Der Meulen 4/20 (7)

Salem WON by 217 runs + bonus point

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

Manley Flats vs Port Alfred

Manleys 321/4 (50)

– Nicholas Dettmer 88, Barry Gleaves 75, Dave Duncan 70

– Siphe Mzaidume 1/53, Stephan Kleinhans 1/55, Viwe Mzaidume 1/57

Port Alfred 43/9 (17.3)

– Stephan Kleinhans 14

– Ryan Stobbs 4/5, Jo Balmer 2/22, Craig Fourie 1/4

Manleys won by 278 runs + bonus point

Cuylerville vs Tiger Titans

Culerville 321/8 (50)

– Francois Klopper 70*, Steven Hulley 55, James Muir 46, Dylan Geldenhuys 41, Cliff Dell 36

– T Mthana 3/10, A Richards 2/4, B Draai 1/10

Titans 77 (13)

– Zakes Simanga 48, Bonga Draai 26

– Colin Fletcher 4/37 (7), Warren Tarr 3/0 (1), Jamie Renton 2/7 (4)

Cuylerville won by 244 runs + bonus point

Latest logs as at 30 November 2024:

GCB 2ND LEAGUE LOG

Cuylerville 18 (3)

Manley Flats 17 (3)

Swallows 12 (2)

Station Hill 7 (3)

Salem 6 (1)

Sidbury 0 (0)

Port Alfred 0 (1)

Southwell 0 (2)

Tiger Titans 0 (2)

Rainbows 0 (3)

GCB 1ST LEAGUE LOG

Salem 26 (6)

Cuylerville 23 (4)

Southwell 23 (4)

Willows 17 (4)

Sidbury 7 (4)

Rhodes 5 (6)

Makana Sona 1 (6)