Makhanda man wanted for double murder

By Staff Reporter

Joza police are on a manhunt for the pictured Makhanda man accused of killing two people, one of them a retired police officer.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said according to police reports, it is alleged that on 17 June 2024, at about 1am, the police were called to a shooting incident in Tsili Street, Joza.

“Upon arrival police found a male person with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and shortly after arrival declared dead. The suspect was positively identified as Xabiso Mngcongo.”

McCarthy further stated that the same suspect was implicated in a retired police officer’s murder. “It is alleged that on 16 June 2024, at about 23:00 the deceased, a retired police officer, was at his house when he was suspected to have been called out of his house and then shot while standing in front of the door.”

Anyone with information that can lead to the suspect’s arrest should contact the nearest police station.