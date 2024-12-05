Inaugural Young Warriors Cricket Program Festival a resounding success

By Chesley Daniels and Chris Totobela

The inaugural Young Warriors Cricket Program (YWCP) Festival took place at the Kingswood College Junior Sports Field (Dold Fields) last Friday.

The event marked a significant milestone for cricket development in the Currie Street area.

The festival brought together schools participating in the program, including St Mary’s Primary, George Dickerson Primary and Grahamstown Primary. The event aimed to foster a sense of accomplishment and community while highlighting the progress made by the young participants throughout the year.

In the final match, St Mary’s emerged victorious against Grahamstown Primary. St Mary’s batted first, scoring 60/4 in their allotted 10 overs, with Aldriano top-scoring with an undefeated 23*.

Grahamstown Primary batted well in their run chase but were restricted to 50/5 in 10 overs, handing St Mary’s a 10-run win.

The inaugural YWCP Festival 2024 was a resounding success, bringing together schools, sponsors, and community stakeholders to celebrate the power of sport as a unifying and developmental tool.