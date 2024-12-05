Inaugural Young Warriors Cricket Program Festival a resounding success

By Chesley Daniels and Chris Totobela
The inaugural Young Warriors Cricket Program (YWCP) Festival took place at the Kingswood College Junior Sports Field (Dold Fields) last Friday.
The event marked a significant milestone for cricket development in the Currie Street area.
The festival brought together schools participating in the program, including St Mary’s Primary, George Dickerson Primary and Grahamstown Primary. The event aimed to foster a sense of accomplishment and community while highlighting the progress made by the young participants throughout the year.
In the final match, St Mary’s emerged victorious against Grahamstown Primary. St Mary’s batted first, scoring 60/4 in their allotted 10 overs, with Aldriano top-scoring with an undefeated 23*.
Grahamstown Primary batted well in their run chase but were restricted to 50/5 in 10 overs, handing St Mary’s a 10-run win.
The inaugural YWCP Festival 2024 was a resounding success, bringing together schools, sponsors, and community stakeholders to celebrate the power of sport as a unifying and developmental tool.
After all the games were done and dusted the participants and teams that did well on the day were awarded.
As the program looks to build on this momentum, its commitment to fostering youth development, promoting cricket, and supporting the community remains steadfast.
The overwhelming success of the inaugural festival has established the foundation for an annual cricket event under the YWCP. Looking ahead, the program aims to:
– Expand participation: Involve more schools and communities in the cricket development initiative.
– Enhance sustainability: Secure additional funding to ensure long-term program viability and reach.
– Deepen community engagement: Strengthen relationships with current partners and explore new collaborations to amplify the program’s impact.
The YWCP’s accomplishments to date are a testament to the support of its key collaborators – Kingswood College, the Gary Kirsten Cricket Foundation, the Catch Trust Foundation, Rhodes University Community Engagement and Human Kinetics and Ergonomics divisions.
The YWCP is poised to grow into a cornerstone of community upliftment in the Currie Street area and beyond.
Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Reddy, who is also the secretary of the programme, said he was happy with how the event went.