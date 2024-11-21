Christmas comes early for Tantyi Primary learners

By Sihle and Lindokuhle Fuba

The Aspire Psychosocial Educational Support Services for Vulnerable Children (APESSERV) organization hosted a Christmas gift and prize-giving event for the children of Tantyi Primary School at its centre at the school yesterday.

Aspire, as it is affectionately known, is a psychosocial and educational support service dedicated to vulnerable children. The organization received support from the Ikhala Trust, Social Development and The Learning Trust.

Director Zimasa Burns-Ncamashe stated that the Christmas gifts consisted of clothing donated by students from Rhodes University.

The programme for the Aspire Christmas Service and Award Ceremony had the purpose of ensuring that vulnerable children felt loved and cared for, rather than neglected.

Ncamashe pointed out that during the December holidays, when families typically enjoy Christmas activities together, many children were present without their biological parents, as most attendees were grandparents.

This highlights a form of neglect; in many cases, biological parents collect social grants intended for their children but do not utilize the funds for their needs. Consequently, many children do not receive anything for Christmas.

Ncamashe emphasized that the organization aims to develop children holistically—mentally, intellectually, physically, and spiritually. She explained, “When a child is spiritually developed, they are better equipped to overcome challenges they may face at a young age.”

The organization also sought to bring Christ back into Christmas, emphasizing the holiday’s true significance over the prevalent culture of alcohol consumption.

An ordained priest, who is familiar with the community, was present to impart this message.

Burns-Ncamashe also highlighted that while the Aspire organization began in 2020, it only started fully operating last year.

Neziswa Jacob, an After School Assistant (AA), shared, “I started working here in 2020. It is rewarding but also challenging, as children come with various problems. We help them with homework, and if issues arise that we cannot handle, we escalate them to our senior staff.”

Jacob noted that building rapport with the children is crucial, saying, “It is important to relate to them and guide them while also demonstrating authority.”

She expressed contentment with the teamwork among AAs, stating, “Now that we’re working as a team, the workload feels manageable.”

Reporters from Grocott’s Mail spoke with Grade 6 and 7 learners about their feelings during the ceremony. The following were some of their responses. Sivenathi Habana,13, and in Grade 6, said: “I felt very happy because this isn’t something that we always have.”

Anathi Jemende, also 13, and in Grade 7, stated: “I felt very happy and excited. I also learned a lot from Ms. Mkhize and wish that this would happen again next year.”

A psychologist from Rhodes University, Nosipho Mkhize, attended the ceremony to educate the children on emotional regulation and expression. She said, “Today, I will be psycho-educating you on how to express your feelings. Remember, everyone has different feelings.”

Mkhize engaged the children in a discussion about their emotions, emphasizing the importance of experiencing and expressing different feelings.