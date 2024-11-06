Makana LFA Premier League kicks off with exciting match-ups

By Chris Totobela

The Makana LFA Premier League kicked off this past weekend at JD Dlepu Stadium.

It was a typical start of the season weekend, with some teams not honouring their games.

On Saturday, in the very first game of the new season, Sophia Stars FC was awarded a walkover against newly-promoted Cameroon side that failed to take the field.

Joza Callies was expected to ease past newbies and last season’s first division champions Joza Stars, but were shocked by the debutants 3-1.

Hellenic, meanwhile, edged Love and Peace 3-2 and Riebeek City saw off African Spears 5-0.

On Sunday, Stream B kicked off their new campaign as well, with Golden Brothers beating Maru Academy 2-1 while Makana Tigers demolished Rising Stars 6-2. Golden Eagles were awarded a walkover against Seven Stars who failed to pitch up for the game.

In the main game of the weekend that attracted a lot of interest from the football fans, Rhodes University locked horns with Riebeek East Academy in a thrill-a-minute game. Rhodes University started the game stronger and forced Riebeek East to defend deep.

The locals’ dominance paid off midway through the first half as they benefited from a lack of communication in the defence of their opponents and took an early lead. Riebeek East fought their way back into the game and scored two quick goals as they went to the halftime break with a slender lead.

Rhodes pushed forward in search of an equaliser and controlled the midfield, stringing good passes around the field. Riebeek East parked the bus and waited to catch their opponents on transition. They ran out of steam and allowed Rhodes to do as they please and it was a matter of time before they finally succumbed to pressure – Rhodes finding the equaliser with more than 20 minutes to go.

Rhodes made some substitutions and forced Riebeek East to sit deep and defend. The local team missed a lot of clear-cut chances and could have easily put the game beyond Riebeek East’s reach, but had to settle for a draw.

Joza Stars’ coach, S Zondani, spoke to Grocott’s Mail after his side’s first game in the top flight. “Our boys came prepared and were ready for the big challenge. Joza callies tried hard but we needed the points more. We are now looking forward to the next game and we also want to push and see if we can go all the way.”

Makana Tigers’ coach, T Matebese, said that the first weekend of the new season was not bad. “It was a fair start to the new season, but I think some of the promoted teams were not ready for the big stage. It will also be nice to see the LFA sorting out player registration issues before the league starts. I also think that a meeting needs to be held before a ball is kicked as this will help teams to raise their concerns, we cannot be rushed to play while there are some issues that need to be addressed.”

Makana LFA secretary, Akhona Heshu, explained the issue of teams unable to honour their fixtures. “Clubs were given enough time to register their players and make playing cards for them, but they chose to relax and wait for the last minute. The fixtures will go on as planned.”

It was a good weekend for football lovers and despite the minor glitches, the games went well. Teams need to be applauded for being able to honour games at this time of the year as most players are busy with exams.