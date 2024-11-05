Rhodes University’s Education Faculty secures significant funding from Oppenheimer Memorial Trust

By Ephreeda Banda

Rhodes University, located in Makhanda, South Africa, is committed to academic excellence, research innovation, and community engagement. With a rich history dating back to 1904, the university has established itself as a leading institution of higher learning, producing graduates who make a positive impact in their chosen fields.

Rhodes University’s Education Faculty, led by Ms Tammy Booysen, Prof Mellony Graven and Dr Lise Westaway, has secured substantial funding from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust to boost education, research and student learning. This investment will empower the faculty to enhance opportunities to use digital technologies with pre-service and in-service BEd Foundation Phase students, aligning seamlessly with the university’s priority projects.

The funding will provide 100% support for the Education Faculty’s Place Value project in the first year, followed by 50% support for the subsequent two years. This generous contribution demonstrates the Trust’s commitment to excellence in education, research, and community engagement, which are values shared by Rhodes University.

The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust has a rich history of supporting Rhodes University, with contributions totalling over R6 million since 1999. Previous funding has benefited initiatives such as journalism programs, including Grocott’s Mail, the Fine Arts department development, community engagement projects, financial aid and bursaries for students, and the Centre for Higher Education Teaching & Learning (CHERTL).

The Trust’s long-standing relationship with Rhodes University reflects a shared commitment to fostering education and community service. Their contributions have made a lasting difference across various departments and initiatives. For instance, in 2018, the Trust awarded R300,000 to support Grocott’s Mail, a student-run publication, ensuring that future journalists receive hands-on experience in the field under the guidance of Dr Jeanne du Toit.

Additionally, the Trust has committed a remarkable R2.0 million to the Fine Arts department over recent years, with contributions of R750,000 in 2022 and 2023 and R500,000 in 2021, all under the leadership of Prof Maureen de Jager. This support has enabled the department to enhance its programs and provide students with exceptional learning opportunities.

The Trust has also recognised the importance of community engagement, providing R110,000 in 2018 and R100,000 in 2017 to support outreach initiatives led by Ms Di Hornby. These funds have facilitated critical programs that connect students with the broader community, fostering a spirit of service and collaboration.

Furthermore, the Trust has long supported the Financial Aid Office, contributing R10,000 in the early 2000s and R75,000 in 2016 to bolster student bursaries under the guidance of Ms Chubeka Kulu and Ms Thami Matiwana. This financial assistance has significantly impacted students’ lives, enabling them to pursue their academic goals without financial burden.

In 2021, the Trust made a significant contribution of R3.8 million to the Centre for Higher Education Teaching & Learning (CHERTL), highlighting its commitment to enhancing teaching methodologies and learning environments at Rhodes University under the guidance of Prof Jo-Anne Vorster.

This latest funding will strengthen the Education Faculty’s innovative programs, fostering a supportive learning environment and enhancing student outcomes. Ms Booysen, Prof Graven and Dr Westaway’s leadership will ensure the effective utilisation of these resources, building on the faculty’s strengths and initiatives.

The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust’s investment underscores the transformative power of philanthropy in education. As Rhodes University continues to evolve, partnerships with visionary organisations will drive meaningful change. This funding milestone demonstrates the university’s commitment to educational excellence and student empowerment.

Rhodes University invites like-minded organisations to join forces in supporting priority projects, including the Institute for Nanotechnology Innovation, the Institute for Water Research, Isivivane (student financial aid), Pathways to Education (high school mentoring programs and community engagement), the Centre for Postgraduate Studies, and Sports Development.

Investing in education today can shape a brighter tomorrow for our students and the communities they serve. The university’s vision for education extends beyond the classroom, fostering a culture of innovation, critical thinking, and social responsibility.

The university’s focus on education, research, and community service has earned it a reputation for excellence nationally and internationally. By partnering with organisations like the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust, Rhodes University continues to advance its mission, enriching the lives of students, staff, and the broader community.

To explore partnership opportunities, contact development@ru.ac.za. Together, we can create pathways for success and empower the next generation of leaders.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.