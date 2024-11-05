Exam conversations with first-year students: The final push towards academic success

By Luyanda Dube

Rhodes University staff and first-year students gathered at the Eden Grove Red Lecture Theatre for the final session of the Pathways to Success: Conversations with First-Year Students series. This four-part series, an integral component of the Rhodes University First-Year Extended Orientation (RUFYE) Programme, was established by Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic and Student Affairs, Professor Monnapula-Mapesela, to bridge the gap between high school and university for first-year students.

Held once each term, these sessions equip students with essential tools to navigate the challenges of their first year and achieve academic success. The RUFYE Programme provides comprehensive support for all first-year students, empowering them to transition smoothly from high school to university. It aims to promote a positive first-year experience through various academic and social initiatives that extend beyond the traditional orientation week.

Aligned with the nationally recognised Siyaphumelela Network initiative, the Pathways to Success series equips first-year students with practical strategies to excel academically. The Siyaphumelela Network, meaning “we succeed”, aims to enhance student success and graduation rates.

The 2024Pathways to Success series featured valuable messages of support from a diverse panel, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, Professor Monnapula-Mapesela; the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Khamanga, who provided academic support and guidance; a representative from the Rhodes University Counselling and Career Centre, who offered advice on mental wellness and career development; and Dr Tondi, the Director of the Division of Student Services and Development (DSSD), who provided overall student support. To further enrich the series, student voices were also incorporated, with Student Representative Council (SRC) members and senior students (those in their second and third years) sharing their experiences and offering practical advice to the first-year students.

A highlight of each session was the Q&A segment, facilitated by a staff member from the Centre for Higher Education Research, Teaching and Learning (CHERTL), which allowed first-year students to interact directly with the panel. These discussions sparked meaningful conversations, creating an open space for students to voice their concerns and share ideas and useful strategies for learning.

The final session of the series, themed “Ending with Impact: The Final Push to Success,” aimed to motivate first-year students ahead of their final year-end examinations, encouraging them to reflect on their progress, focus during this critical period, and push through challenges such as procrastination and self-doubt. The session highlighted the importance of finishing strong, framing the first year as the foundation of their academic journey and stressing that a strong finish sets the tone for future success.

Programme Directors Ms. Thando Qeqe and Ms. Okuhle Mdunyelwa, the 2024 SRC Academic Councillor, welcomed attendees and introduced the evening’s esteemed panel. The Rhodes University Chamber Choir provided a delightful musical interlude, adding a thoughtful touch to the event.

Throughout the evening, several messages of support emerged from the panel. Professor Khamanga, the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, praised students for their achievements, encouraging them to stay curious and ask questions as they prepared for exams. The Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic and Student Affairs, Professor Monnapula-Mapesela, expressed her gratitude to the students for their consistent and impressive attendance and celebrated their proactive efforts to shape their futures. She provided essential exam tips, congratulated students on reaching their final term, and underscored that perseverance and commitment to small steps are vital for achieving significant milestones.

Professor Michelle Karels, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, shared a personal story about her journey to success, using the metaphor of a 5 000-piece puzzle given to her by her mentor. She explained that the vision in one’s mind is more important than the image on a puzzle box, urging students to embrace opportunities that align with their goals and to let go of those that do not. She stressed that true success comes from authenticity and personal growth.

Mr. Laurenzil Bagoes, an Intern Counselling Psychologist at the Rhodes University Counselling and Career Centre, reinforced this message by stating, “Failure is not the problem, but giving up is.” He highlighted several supports programmes the Counselling and Career Centre offers during exam periods, such as study skills, stress management and mental wellness.

Second-year BSc student Ms. Hanrietta Nkosi, the student voice of the evening, added that students must voice their concerns while continuing to move forward, emphasising faith as a grounding force in their academic journeys.

The session concluded with a Q&A segment facilitated by Professor Karen Ellery, the Student Academic Development Coordinator from CHERTL. Students gathered in groups to discuss thought-provoking questions and exchanged advice on exam preparation.

Overall, the Pathways to Success series has provided first-year students with essential tools to navigate university life, inspiring them to take ownership of their academic journeys at Rhodes University and beyond.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.