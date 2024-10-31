Zombie Walk/Run aimed to raise funds for SPCA

By Nandipha Twani

Community fundraiser Benita Tarr, 56, aimed to raise funds for the SPCA in a bid to raise awareness and prevent animal cruelty in a thrilling adventure – the Zombie Walk/Run, that comprised a treasure hunt for the young and old.

Tarr started the SPCA fun walks in 2018 and has since hosted many fundraising initiatives.

A fundraising committee led by Taar and volunteers aimed to organise the Zombie Walk/Run fundraising events for animals.

“It is a thrilling adventure for young and old to join the treasure hunt, and navigate the route map while they find over 100 discs, this may slow you down enjoying the fun with other participants and then collecting prizes,” Tarr said about the event earlier this week.

“The event is open to everyone – runners, individuals, families and animals. Participants have an option of 1.5km or 4.5km route. There will be prizes for 1st and 2nd runner, best-dressed family and best-dressed individual. It will start and end at the Grahamstown Bowling Club on African Street,” she said.

Registration started at 16:30, an hour before the race, at a cost of R35 for a family and R20 for an individual.

Rolls were sold at R25 each. Cooldrinks/Water/Bar were available (cash or card).

The community has been encouraged by the animal activist to volunteer, as Tarr together with her husband are in dire need of support to help her with the much needed labour and production of these fun activities.

Tickets were available at the SPCA Charity Shop, Hoof and Hound, and at the Bowling Club where the registration took place. While all pets were encouraged to join in the fun, Tarr had expressed they must be on a leash. For a copy of the route and treasure map one had to visit the SPCA Facebook page or contact Benita at 076 878 0137.

“Cruelty to animals is wrong, animals’ lives matter just as much as ours. Neighbours report your children. An example is volunteering at an animal shelter,” said Tarr.