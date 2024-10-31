Makana Citizen’s Front hosts skills and policy workshop

By Amahle Cele

The Makana Citizen’s Front (MCF) hosted a transformative skills and policy workshop recently, bringing together community members and key stakeholders to explore employment opportunities and essential skills for navigating the job market.

The workshop’s aim was to equip individuals with essential skills and connecting them with employment opportunities. The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Department of Employment and Labour, to discuss various employment services available to the community.

Lungile Mxube, the chairperson of the MCF, served as the programme director for the day, guiding discussions and highlighting the importance of collaboration between the government and local organisations.

Zanele Papu from the Department of Employment and Labour detailed the department’s critical services, which included inspection and enforcement to ensure compliance in workplaces. She emphasized the role of the Commission for Employment in monitoring working hours and leases, as well as the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) standards.

Additionally, the workshop covered the benefits of the Public Employment Services (PES), which assist job seekers with applications and provide a pathway to internships, learnerships and permanent job placements. The PES plays a vital role in linking unemployed individuals with potential employers and offers career guidance based on assessing individual skills.

Participants were encouraged to take advantage of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which takes 1% of salaries to provide financial support in the event of job loss. The workshop not only aimed to inform attendees about available resources but also to inspire them to pursue various employment avenues actively.

As the day progressed, attendees engaged in discussions about their experiences and aspirations, reflecting a community united in the pursuit of economic empowerment. Among those present were Bridget Gobela, who expressed her gratitude for the career guidance provided, stating, “This workshop has opened my eyes to new opportunities I hadn’t considered before.”

Siya Mtekwana emphasized the importance of the connections made, saying, “Meeting potential employers and learning about internships is invaluable for someone in my position.”

Lastly, Anda Nkwentsha highlighted the practical insights gained from the discussions, remarking, “The information on compliance and workers’ rights is crucial for anyone looking to enter the job market.”

The MCF’s initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to fostering growth and opportunity within Makhanda.

The workshop concluded with a renewed sense of hope and determination among participants, as they left equipped with valuable insights and resources to pursue their career aspirations in Makhanda.