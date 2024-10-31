Willows secures thrilling 19-run victory over Sidbury

By Chesley Daniels
Guy Bladen, seasoned swing bowler of Southwell 1st, recorded an astonishing career-best bowling figures of 9/22 against Makana Sona on Saturday in the GCB 1st League, with notable centuries from Brandon Handley 103 and Jason Maclachlan 122.
GCB 1st League
Sidbury vs Willows
A stunning maiden century from captain, Seviano Jasson, propelled Willows Cricket Club to a hard-fought win over hosts Sidbury in a highly competitive GCB 1st League fixture. Jasson’s 106 runs formed the backbone of Willows’ total of 188, supported by contributions from Ruwayne Brooks (17) and Lethabo Gulwa (15).
Sidbury’s bowling attack was led by Jade De Klerk (2/28), Damon Weeks (2/38), Luke Thomson (2/2), Luke Birrel (1/37), Siseko Mayinye (1/26), and Dean Webster (1/16).
In response, Sidbury’s batting effort was anchored by Sean Biggs (56), Greg Evans (40), and Dean Webster (38). However, Willows’ bowling unit held their nerve, with Alanzo Gysman (3/34), Ruwayne Brooks (2/26), Chesley Daniels (1/38), Tando Ngcete (1/25), and Christiano Jasson (1/45) sharing the wickets.
Ultimately, Willows emerged victorious by 19 runs, securing a crucial win in the league standings.
Match Summary:
– Willows: 188 (31 overs)
– Seviano Jasson: 106
– Ruwayne Brooks: 17
– Lethabo Gulwa: 15
– Sidbury: 170 (36 overs)
– Sean Biggs: 56
– Greg Evans: 40
– Dean Webster: 38
– Willows won by 19 runs.
Southwell vs Makana Sona
Southwell hosted Makana in their GCB 1st League fixture at the Country Club with the hosts bowling out the visitors for a paltry 39 runs in 17.3 overs. Swing bowler Guy Bladen took career best bowling figures for Southwell with an astonishing 9 wickets for 22 runs in 8.3 overs as the destroyer in chief for his club.
Southwell quickly reached the target with one wicket down in just 11.3 overs. Kashka Crampton batted well with an unbeaten 28*.
Salem vs Cuylerville
The defending champs hosted Cuylerville in an exciting derby. Cuylerville batted first and posted a formidable 245/9 in their allotted 50 overs. The captain, Brandon Handley, scored yet another superb century, a sublime 103, while Kyle Handley and Steven Gornal both chipped in with 35.
Leard King was the pick of the bowlers for Salem claiming 4/45 (7) while receiving good support from Justin Dollery 2/32 (6), Ronnie Roth 1/32 (10) and Jonty Van Der Meulen 1/15 (4.5).
Salem batsmen started well and were in a good position to clinch the win, but got themselves out as decisions did not go their way. Nick Wilmot again starred with the bat with a classy 60, while Leard King contributed 30* and Buster Brotherton 23*.
Cuylerville slow bowlers bowled a tight and decent line and length and put pressure on the home side.
Steven Gornal 3/24 (10), Jurie Norval 3/29 (10) and Brandon Handley 3/32 (6.1) all bowled economical spells.
Cuylerville in the end, won by 45 runs.
GCB 2nd League
Southwell vs Swallows
Southwell 255/6 (50)
– Chris Friderichs 91, Michael Deacon 37, Meekah Desousa 20*
– Wesley Daniels 3/69 (10), Lance September 1/24 (10), Tino Fillis 1/17 (7)
* Grant Pringle 4/30 (10), Devin Wells 2/8 (3), Adrian Reed 1/6 (6), Reece Naude 1/14 (4)
Southwell won by 128 runs + bonus point
Manley Flats vs Sidbury
Sidbury 300/6 (50)
– Jason Maclachlan 122, Josh Wesson 93
– Craig Fourie 5/44 (10)
MANLEYS 244/9 (50)
* Nic Dettmer 80, Wade Mayes 61, Stefan Gerber 33*
* Francois Nel 2/42 (10), Juandre Nel 2/45 (10)
Sidbury won by 56 runs
Cuylerville vs Salem
Cuylerville 103
* Cliff Dell 44*
* Michael Van Staden 3/28 (10), Richard Davies 3/16 (10), Francois De Kock 2/16 (3.3)
Salem 104/3
* Dean Van Heerden 32, Michael Van Staden 23*
* Warren Tarr 2/10 (4), Chris Japp 1/29 (4), Greg Fletcher 1/39 (7)
Salem won by 7 wickets