Willows secures thrilling 19-run victory over Sidbury

By Chesley Daniels

Guy Bladen, seasoned swing bowler of Southwell 1st, recorded an astonishing career-best bowling figures of 9/22 against Makana Sona on Saturday in the GCB 1st League, with notable centuries from Brandon Handley 103 and Jason Maclachlan 122.

GCB 1st League

Sidbury vs Willows

A stunning maiden century from captain, Seviano Jasson, propelled Willows Cricket Club to a hard-fought win over hosts Sidbury in a highly competitive GCB 1st League fixture. Jasson’s 106 runs formed the backbone of Willows’ total of 188, supported by contributions from Ruwayne Brooks (17) and Lethabo Gulwa (15).

Sidbury’s bowling attack was led by Jade De Klerk (2/28), Damon Weeks (2/38), Luke Thomson (2/2), Luke Birrel (1/37), Siseko Mayinye (1/26), and Dean Webster (1/16).

In response, Sidbury’s batting effort was anchored by Sean Biggs (56), Greg Evans (40), and Dean Webster (38). However, Willows’ bowling unit held their nerve, with Alanzo Gysman (3/34), Ruwayne Brooks (2/26), Chesley Daniels (1/38), Tando Ngcete (1/25), and Christiano Jasson (1/45) sharing the wickets.