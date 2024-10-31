GCB logs and statistics

    Thursday, October 31
    By Chesley Daniels
    GCB 1st League Log (as of 26th October 2024)
    | Position | Team | Points | Matches |
    | 1 | Southwell | 17 | 3 |
    | 2 | Willows | 17 | 3 |
    | 3 | Cuylerville | 11 | 2 |
    | 4 | Salem | 8 | 3 |
    | 5 | Sidbury | 7 | 2 |
    | 6 | Rhodes | 5 | 6 |
    | 7 | Makana Sona | 1 | 3 |
    GCB 2nd League Central Albany League Log (as of 27th October 2024)
    | Position | Team | Points | Matches |
    | 1 | Sidbury | 16 | 3 |
    | 2 | Southwell | 13 | 4 |
    | 3 | Salem | 12 | 3 |
    | 4 | Cuylerville | 11 | 4 |
    | 5 | Manley Flats | 7 | 4 |
    | 6 | Swallows | 6 | 4 |
    GCB 1st League Bowling Stats (as of 26th October 2024)
    Leading wicket takers:
    1. G Bladen (Southwell) – 13
    2. B van Heerden (Rhodes) – 9
    3. C Norval (Cuylerville) – 7
    4. R Brooks (Willows) – 6
    5. A Gysman (Willows) – 6
    6. A Matha (Rhodes) – 6
    7. A Makaleni (Rhodes) – 5
    8. J vd Meulen (Salem) – 5
    9. B Brotherton (Salem) – 4
    10. A Hashe (Makana Sona) – 4
    GCB 1st League Batting Stats (as of 26th October 2024)
    Leading run scorers:
    1. B Handley (Cuylerville) – 262
    2. R Fritz (Willows) – 141
    3. J Norval (Cuylerville) – 127
    4. B Brotherton (Salem) – 122
    5. S Jasson (Willows) – 120
    6. A Wright (Rhodes) – 118
    7. K van Niekerk (Southwell) – 100
    8. J vd Meulen (Salem) – 98
    9. N Wilmot (Salem) – 87
    10. D Blenkinsop (Rhodes) – 81

