GCB logs and statistics

By Chesley Daniels
GCB 1st League Log (as of 26th October 2024)
| Position | Team | Points | Matches |
| 1 | Southwell | 17 | 3 |
| 2 | Willows | 17 | 3 |
| 3 | Cuylerville | 11 | 2 |
| 4 | Salem | 8 | 3 |
| 5 | Sidbury | 7 | 2 |
| 6 | Rhodes | 5 | 6 |
| 7 | Makana Sona | 1 | 3 |
GCB 2nd League Central Albany League Log (as of 27th October 2024)
| Position | Team | Points | Matches |
| 1 | Sidbury | 16 | 3 |
| 2 | Southwell | 13 | 4 |
| 3 | Salem | 12 | 3 |
| 4 | Cuylerville | 11 | 4 |
| 5 | Manley Flats | 7 | 4 |
| 6 | Swallows | 6 | 4 |
GCB 1st League Bowling Stats (as of 26th October 2024)
Leading wicket takers:
1. G Bladen (Southwell) – 13
2. B van Heerden (Rhodes) – 9
3. C Norval (Cuylerville) – 7
4. R Brooks (Willows) – 6
5. A Gysman (Willows) – 6
6. A Matha (Rhodes) – 6
7. A Makaleni (Rhodes) – 5
8. J vd Meulen (Salem) – 5
9. B Brotherton (Salem) – 4
10. A Hashe (Makana Sona) – 4
GCB 1st League Batting Stats (as of 26th October 2024)
Leading run scorers:
1. B Handley (Cuylerville) – 262
2. R Fritz (Willows) – 141
3. J Norval (Cuylerville) – 127
4. B Brotherton (Salem) – 122
5. S Jasson (Willows) – 120
6. A Wright (Rhodes) – 118
7. K van Niekerk (Southwell) – 100
8. J vd Meulen (Salem) – 98
9. N Wilmot (Salem) – 87
10. D Blenkinsop (Rhodes) – 81