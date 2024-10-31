Dr Pakiso Tondi wins prestigious SAASSAP 2024 Presidency Lifetime Award

By The Division of Communication and Advancement

Dr Pakiso Tondi, director of Student Services and Development at Rhodes University, has been honoured with the 2024 Presidency Lifetime Award by the South African Association of Senior Student Affairs Professionals (SAASSAP).

This prestigious award recognises Dr Tondi’s substantial contributions to higher education and the Student Affairs and Services (SAS) sector in South Africa. He received the award together with the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of UNISA, Prof Puleng LenkaBula.

The award, which acknowledges the work of professionals who have contributed to the holistic development of students, was presented to Dr Tondi for his active advocacy role in higher education since 1988. His previous roles, including Deputy Registrar: Student Services at the Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT, FS), have also been key to his recognition​.

Upon receiving the award, Dr Tondi expressed, “I feel humbled to receive the award. It is a sign of recognition by fellow Student Affairs and Services professionals for the contribution that I have made to shaping this domain in the post-1994 South African Higher Education setting.” He further added that his efforts have been driven by his passion for supporting students and his confidence in South Africa’s higher education transformation agenda. Dr Tondi has played a pivotal role in initiating research projects aimed at enhancing the role of senior SAS professionals. He remarked that receiving the award came as a surprise, as he had always acted out of love for students and belief in the higher education system rather than seeking recognition.

Reflecting on what the award signifies for his work at Rhodes University, Dr Tondi believes it validates the University’s decision to appoint him as Director of Student Services and Development. “The award confirms that Rhodes University did not make a mistake in appointing me to lead the division and ensure that it effectively contributes to the successful implementation of Goal 3 of Rhodes University’s Institutional Development Plan 2023–2028,” he said.

Since joining Rhodes University, Dr Tondi has achieved several notable milestones in his 18-month tenure. He successfully introduced the new SRC blazer and promoted the University’s motto, Where Leaders Learn, by implementing intentional student leadership development programmes, most notably through the Social Change Model of Leadership Development. His efforts in encouraging the Rhodes University Residence Life System to critically reflect on its role in supporting the academic mission of the University have also been significant.

Furthermore, Dr Tondi has been instrumental in launching the RU-LED (Rhodes University-Local Economic Development) student entrepreneurship initiative, as well as reviving the Rhodes University branch of ENACTUS. In collaboration with the 2023 SRC, he oversaw the construction of a new bus shelter for Oppidan students and has worked on creating a new Oppidan Common Room, which is set to be launched in February 2025. Additionally, together with the RU Sport team, he identified five key sporting codes that can enhance the student experience, foster social cohesion, and contribute to student recruitment.

Dr Tondi’s leadership has had a transformative impact on the student experience at Rhodes University. His recognition by SAASSAP is a testament to his unwavering commitment to advancing student affairs and services across South Africa’s higher education sector.

The article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.