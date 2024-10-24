Makhanda trees wrapped in pink to raise breast cancer awareness

By Thandile Masinyana and Sihle Nyamanda

Local businesses and schools have played their part to wrap trees in pink and purple in a bid to raise awareness for breast cancer awareness this month.

October is recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month globally as gazetted by the World Health Organization and the colour pink represents the cancer. The colour has been identified to bring solidarity to those who are survivors and is also used as a reminder for those who have lost their lives as a result of breast cancer.

According the global organization breast cancer occurs when cells in the breast tissue grow uncontrollably, typically forming a tumor that spreads in every part of the breast. People who are likely to experience breast cancer are women with no specific risk factor apart from being female and increasing age. For women of all ages, it is important to be aware of changes in your breast and for those who are above 40 or 50 years old, a mammogram may be recommended in health care settings with adequate screening services. Symptoms of the cancer vary, such as swelling of all or part of the breast, a lump or mass in the breast, lump or swelling under the arm. In order to know what is happening to your breast, one needs to know how their breasts normally looks and feels as well as report any changes to a healthcare provider.

Pink Trees for Pauline, a popular South African non- profit organisation has been very instrumental in raising awareness using trees and covering them in pink material to make a bold statement. Founded in 2012 by Carol-Ann van Jaarsveld together with Adri van Nieuwenhuizen, a breast cancer survivor and Dr. Pam Kerr, an educational psychologist the organisation has encouraged a lot of entities to raise awareness in the same manner.

Van Jaarsveld took the legacy of her mother and grandmother – whom she lost to breast cancer and turned it into an epic tale of hope and encouragement. They were both shared the name Pauline, which is how the organisation came about.

In Makhanda, businesses such as Re/Max Frontier Properties, Kingswood College and St Mary’s DCC also formed part of the Pink Cancer Drive as well as the Kingswood Interact Committee, which has been draping trees in pink for the ‘Pink trees for Pauline’ project around the town.

Miss Eljoeles approached businesses around Makhanda to ask for contributions towards this project to raise awareness. “The R1500 I paid for the ribbons will go towards the treatment but you didn’t have to pay R1500 you could also buy cheaper material that is 10 meters or 5 meters but I just chose to buy a lot so that I can use it for next year” said Jean Rodgerson.

In celebration of the Cancer Month, the St Mary’s Development and Care Center and the Makhanda Children’s Rights Coalition embarked on a Cancer Awareness Walk day and resulted in different services offered by the department of health were given to the Makhanda community.

Women were asked to partake in raising awareness for breast cancer by wearing or crop tops over their clothes. The health care centre encourages more people to join and engage and continue brightening our town.