Aspire and Viva Con Agua give Makhandans a clean start

By Lufuno Masindi

Aspire Psychosocial and Educational Support Services for Vulnerable Children has partnered with Viva Con Agua, a Cape Town-based organisation to pave the way for a life-changing mobile bathroom facility in Makhanda.

Aspire is an after-school NPO funded by Social Development that operates in Makhanda. The NPO forum includes Alexandria, Alicedale, and Port Alfred. They also work with other organisations linked to the community, such as the Rhodes University Community Engagement.

Viva Con Agua’s Nina Manzi project brought social change by providing hot showers to Cape Town’s homeless people. It has replicated this success in Makhanda in addressing water scarcity and sanitation issues.

The mobile facility, Nina Manzi offers hot showers to marginalised individuals and with the help of Aspire, aims to make this service accessible to vulnerable children, the elderly, and the broader community.

The partnership aims to promote personal hygiene and dignity among vulnerable populations, in collaboration with local NPOs to ensure sustainability and community engagement.

Viva Con Agua project manager Bulelani Booi explained that Nina Manzi is a social enterprise providing access to clean drinking water, showers, and sanitation to those most in need. “We provide the wash basin to organisations, and they can operate themselves according to the specific needs of that area,” he said. Booi said they want to expand this facility nationally, and so far have gone to Durban, KZN, Western Cape, and now Eastern Cape.

Founder and director of Aspire Zimasa Burns- Ncamashe expressed her appreciation for the partnership. “Viva Con Agua’s mission aligns with our goal of promoting dignity and healthy living in our community,” she said. She emphasised the importance of personal hygiene being linked to mental health. As a result, a mental health day will be hosted and joined by various organisations as well as the Rhodes Counselling Centre. This event will spread awareness that some symptoms of depression are a result of a lack of personal hygiene.

A resident who used the facility shared her positive experience. She said, “I feel great and fresh and learned a lot about personal hygiene.” She touched on the significance of this facility in Makhanda due to the water shortage which makes it challenging for people to maintain good hygiene. The resident said this was a fantastic experience for her as it made her feel like a huge weight had been lifted because “all her stress was washed away”. “I did wash my hair, my pores are open, my mind is free,” said the resident.

Aspire and Viva Con Agua face challenges of securing funding to purchase the facility and ensuring its long-term sustainability. “We need publicity, financial support, and word-of-mouth advocacy to make this initiative successful,” said Burns-Ncamashe.

To get involved or support Aspire’s efforts, visit their Facebook page: Aspire Psychosocial and Educational Support Services for Vulnerable Children.

This initiative demonstrates Aspire’s commitment to addressing pressing community needs and promoting dignity through access to the public’s essential services.