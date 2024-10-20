RAW, Young Lions, RAW: the battle for Book Club supremacy

By Mohale Manyama and Sinesipho Habana

Four teams of learners from two local high schools, Ntsika and Nyaluza, competed for glory at a lively and competitive literary quiz at the Rhodes School of Journalism and Media Studies (SJMS) on 11 October.

The teams were quizzed on two Fundza novels, Blood Ties and Sugar Daddy, part of the popular Harmony High young adult book series set in a fictional township high school.

The learners read the novels as a Reading and Writing Club (RAW) activity facilitated by SJMS Writing & Editing students.

The four teams faced off against each other, with paper and pens at the ready. Questions were asked about plot twists and character analysis, which needed knowledge of the books and a keen eye and understanding of the themes.

The journalism students cheered passionately for all teams and participants. The learners from both schools displayed remarkable competitiveness and spirit throughout the competition.

The Ntsika teams set the pace as they devoured question upon question. Nyaluza sparred valiantly, but the Ntsika teams took the top two spots.

The winning learners received certificates, book prizes for the school libraries, and money as rewards for continuing their reading adventures.

The literary quiz prizes included substantial collections of high-quality teen novels destined for the schools’ libraries, individual stationery packs and spot cash prizes.

Local bookshops Van Schaik and ABM Office National generously donated stationery packs. The massive pile of book prizes came from Van Schaik, Marjorie Brown, the national organiser of the Phendulani Literary Quiz, and Biblionef.

After two exciting quiz rounds, the club members read their poetry and short stories.

SJMS student Olwethu Nyala, one of the four judges, said: “The kids showed up! For themselves and their schools. You can see from both schools that reading is important to these kids, and if they were to continue, that would be great for them in the future.”

After the competition, Nyaluza learner Kungawo Tulwana took to social media: “Guys! Umna, I am so grateful for everything [in the Reading Club]from everyone. It was such a great experience each and every Thursday: thanks so much, Rod, Olwethu, Kat, Zoey, Hlumelo, Rozelle, nonke maan. Keep doing a great job. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. It’s so heartwarming.”

The two novels used in the quiz are available to read for free on the Fundza website.

There are 4,356 free books and stories for South African teens and younger children on the Fundza website. There are also 8,200 blog articles, 22,000 poems, 390 plays and dozens of certificated courses. Over four million unique site visitors used Fundza this year.

However, the site is not well known in the Eastern Cape.

In closing the literary quiz, the SJMS students paid tribute to the efforts of the RAW club members by presenting them with certificates but reminded them that literature was the real score.

As the day came to an end, learners from both schools were seen socializing and arguing out the portions of the books which they liked the most.

This competition meant something to the learners. students of the two schools. For the spectators, it was evident that the day wasn’t about winners and losers, but about the books read, the stories shared, the words exchanged, and fiery, inspired writing.