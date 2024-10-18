Nomsa Seyisi takes the stand, dismisses any suggestions of a murder plot

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

In a fascinating development in the much-talked-about Nomsa Seyisi trial in the Makhanda High Court, the murder-accused paramedic took the witness stand this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Seyisi testified, defending herself against allegations related to the August 2023 shooting of Zukiswa Frans and her boyfriend, Thembinkosi Wambi.

Leading Seyisi’s testimony, defense advocate Charles Stamper, focused on discrepancies between Seyisi’s testimony and that of Frans, particularly around the events leading up to the incident, and Seyisi’s involvement.

Stamper questioned Seyisi about her request for Frans to accompany her to Black Cat’s place on August 25, 2023. According to Frans’ earlier testimony, she had questioned Seyisi’s request, reminding her that she was sick and how she got to Nkanini from George Street when she didn’t have a car. Seyisi denied this interaction, stating, “What Zukiswa is saying is not true, she knows that I have a car, a Jetta 5, 2020 TSI, and she’s also ridden in it.”

During cross examination, state advocate Jan Engelbrecht questioned Seyisi about her knowledge of events surrounding the shooting, during which Frans and Wambi were lying on the ground.

Seyisi confirmed seeing them on the ground but denied hearing anyone order them to lie down. She also provided conflicting identifications of the gunmen, referring to them as Caster and Svig, while her lawyer had earlier identified them as Caster and VG. Seyisi attributed this discrepancy to a misunderstanding by her counsel, insisting that she always referred to one of the gunmen as Svig. When asked why she didn’t correct her counsel, she replied, “I wouldn’t know, there was a lot being discussed, and I didn’t pick it up.”

The state pressed Seyisi on the nature of her relationship with Frans, highlighting Frans’ characterization of them as sisters who grew up together.

Seyisi acknowledged this, stating, “To me, it’s still like that,”, denying any animosity between them.

However, Engelbrecht noted the stark differences between their accounts, particularly regarding the claim that Seyisi dragged Frans out of the said vehicle and used her foot to check if she was alive—allegations Seyisi adamantly denied.

The state challenged Seyisi on the discrepancies in the testimonies, suggesting her version differed significantly from Frans’ account.

Seyisi dismissed any suggestion of a murder plot, stating that it was “her word against Zukiswa’s”.

Engelbrecht questioned why Frans would lie, especially if justice for the shooters was at stake, to which Seyisi had no definitive answer.

In her testimony, Seyisi described the two gunmen as old friends of her late cousin, Lithemba. She claimed they had visited often when Lithemba lived with her, and said Frans had encountered them previously.

However, the state pointed out that Frans denied knowing the men, suggesting Seyisi was trying to protect them. When asked by the presiding judge if she felt comfortable or free around the gunmen, Seyisi said yes. However, when asked why she did not ask why the car was going in another direction, Seyisi couldn’t provide an answer.

Engelbrecht pressed Seyisi on her failure to provide the gunmen’s names to law enforcement.

Seyisi responded that the investigating officer never asked her about the shooters, stating, “There is not a single day that the investigation officer, Mr Brits, asked me about the case or what happened.” She claimed he only asked her questions related to her work and personal details.

Further cross examination focused on Seyisi’s involvement with the gunmen on the day of the incident. She admitted leaving with them to search for a traditional healer, although she was unfamiliar with the healer’s location. Seyisi explained the gunmen’s request for cleansing as being related to stolen clothes, but Engelbrecht questioned why they would travel from Gqeberha to Makhanda for a traditional healer.

The defense also called two witnesses to testify—Constable Nosiphiwo Makhebengu and Mcebisi Nelson Mbunge. Constable Makhebengu, who had taken Frans’ statement after the incident, testified that Frans did not initially mention being pulled from the vehicle by Seyisi. However, she acknowledged that trauma can often cause victims to omit details.

Mbunge’s testimony was inconsistent with a statement he made on 26 August, 2023, which led the state to question the credibility of his account. While on the stand, Mbunge claimed that Frans had willingly agreed to accompany Seyisi to the traditional healer without protest. However, the state pointed out that his signed statement contradicted this version, highlighting the complex and conflicting narratives at play.

The case, which has captured widespread attention in Makhanda, was adjourned on Thursday and is set to resume for closing arguments today.