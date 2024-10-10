Makhanda braces for exciting bouts as Mfuzo Boxing Club celebrates 29 years

By Chris Totobela

Mfuzo Boxing Club is hosting a boxing tournament this Saturday at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre.

This forms part of the club’s 29th anniversary celebrations and teams from all over the province are expected to take part.

Hotspurs from Gqeberha, Thubalethu from Kariega, Sisonke from eMonti, Acemates from eQonce, Masibambisane from eCawa, hosts Mfuzo Boxing Blub, Golden Gloves Boxing Club and many other local clubs, will be flying Makhanda’s flag very high in the tournament.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail ahead of the event, Mfuzo BC’s chairman Mfuzo Dyirha confirmed their readiness. “We are ready for this weekend and our boxers are busy at training as we speak. It is going to be a good weekend of boxing.”

Boxing lovers are expected to once again fill the Indoor Sports Centre and cheer for local boxers.

The weigh-in will take place at 9am, with the first bout expected to start at 11am.

Adults will pay R30 and children R15 to watch the event, which will carry on until the last bout, possibly in the evening.