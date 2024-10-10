Makhanda’s first aerobicsmania promises to be an electrifying event

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s only professional aerobics instructor who has shared the stage with the best instructors in the country, is hosting an exciting event on Saturday.

Makhanda Aerobicsmania is taking place at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre starting at 8am and will go on until afternoon. Instructors from all over the country have already touched down and will share their skills with the public.

This event will focus on Zumba, Hi-Lo, Box and Functional, just to mention a few.

Event organiser Vuyokazi Smile, affectionately known as Vuvu, was pleased with the preparations. “Everything is ready for Saturday and professional instructors are already here from different parts of the country and I’m talking about well known instructors. It is going to be an amazing day and we also have some team competitions lined up for Saturday where prizes will be won.”

Smile told Grocott’s Mail that she wishes to start a new journey after this weekend’s event where she will be training children and the elderly and get them to exercise.

Makhanda Aerobicsmania had an open workshop at the Rhodes University health suite hall where members of the public were trained to become instructors. “This is my way of giving back to the community that embraced me when I stepped into aerobics, and now I want other young instructors to emerge, she said.

She went on to thank sponsors and individuals who offered their assistance in different aspects, including her fellow instructors from all over the country who accepted her invitation. “And lastly, the people of Makhanda who have always supported my events.”

This promises to be a great event and Makhandans are expected to pack the venue as they always do when called upon to do so.