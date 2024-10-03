Fiddlers Green picnic exposes deep-rooted divisions among Makhandans

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A music festival planned for Fiddlers Green this Sunday has sparked a war of words among certain sections of the Makhanda community, revealing deep divisions among the local residents with some making accusations of racism and inequality.

Grocott’s Mail reported yesterday (Thursday) that Makhanda police and organisers of the now controversial music festival, met to discuss the planned event.

In response, a number of residents lashed out at those calling for the event to be stopped before it even started, claiming it was illegal and inconsiderate to the local community also made up of old age home residents and students.

Some of the comments even raised race questions.

“It’s those Old White People!!Thinking that Grahamstown still belongs to them!! We will not be bullied by old Oppressors!” commented one resident on Facebook.

Another resident wrote: “We [are]still far from being free here in Grahamstown.”

This was the comment of another resident: “Grahamstown belongs to everyone living here… and by the way.. This event is for all races…If the organisers were white it wouldn’t have been a problem….just because it’s black and coloured [people]it’s a problem…I’m sick of this man.. sies…”

Other residents asked for equal treatment. One wrote: “People must just grow up! They didn’t lodge a complaint when [the]festival was in town for 10 days straight but are gonna throw a tantrum for a 1-day event…”

Dubbed ‘Easy Sunday Picnic’, the music concert is planned for Sunday, 6 October.

It’s initial time was from 12 noon until midnight, but after the stakeholders’ meeting yesterday (Thursday), the time has since been changed from noon to 10pm, according to statement from the organisers, Easy Sunday Events.

In the statement, the organisers state that the final decision regarding the staging of the event is still pending and will be provided on Saturday. This is due to “a few compliance issues that still need to be addressed”.

However, the organisers appear convinced the event will go ahead. “For your information, the picnic party is scheduled to run from 12:00pm to 10:00pm. We kindly ask that all attendees vacate the venue by 10pm to facilitate cleaning Please note that this event is limited to individuals aged 18 and above, and identity documents will be checked at the entrance.”

The event is set to be headlined by top South African musicians and will also feature local acts. Attendees will pay R50 to bring in a cooler box and R300 for a food stall.

A community notice posted on social media by local security company, Hi-Tec Security, one of the event sponsors, read: “Please be aware that the event organisers have posted notices regarding the potential noise levels, but as sound carries, it may affect surrounding suburbs. We encourage residents to plan accordingly.”

Hi-Tec continued: “Additionally, alcohol will be served on the premises, and our team will be onsite to ensure a safe and secure environment for both festival-goers and the community. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The event was met with strong disapproval from a certain section of the local community.

Some Makhanda residents were up in arms, calling for law enforcement to stop the “illegal” and “inconsiderate” gathering and for the municipality to enforce its bylaws.

DA ward 8 councillor, Cary Clark, wrote a strongly-worded message to the Makana Municipality, calling for intervention.

“Dear MM/Directors, there are a lot of elderly people living in this area and three old age homes (Settlers, Oakhaven and Hayton Place) just about on the doorstep.

“It is really not fair to allow this kind of event which will be loud, lots of alcohol, etc, to take place, and on top of it, end so late. The police are unable to control these crowds and the drinking and partying will continue even after closing as continuously happens elsewhere.

“Can we not please show some consideration for the people living in this neighbourhood who also have to work the next morning by having these functions at venues that don’t have so many elderly [people]and is not so close to a built-up area?

“I am receiving complaints and hope that you can intervene,” Clark had written.

A resident commenting on the Ward 8 Makhanda Residents WhatsApp group wrote: “Consideration of others is not part of present-day life. It’s just about what I want, what I like and to hell with all others. Very concerning state of affairs in this town.”

Said another: “The location is completely wrong for this type of event. Not fair on the individuals that stay in the area, especially old people staying in the homes in the area, individuals that work, children that are studying for finals and old people.”

Another upset resident commented: “Like in most things of this nature, follow the money. Who planned this lot? We can stop them still, but as asked here or elsewhere, where is the liquor licence and the amenities planning for this gathering?

“Where are the expected crowds supposed to park? Where is the crowd control, since the police seems to have issued no warnings is advance?

“This is not a peaceful demonstration, so this event must be planned in very fine detail. It is simply illegal. No matter the social issues.”

A statement purported to have been from the Grahamstown police station commander, Colonel Mbulelo Pika, has also been circulated on social media. In the statement, Grahamstown SAPS states it had not received any application for the event and were not expecting to police any event this coming weekend. “We are not going to allow any event to be done without following the correct procedures,” the statement reads.

However, in an official statement, McCarthy confirmed SAPS Grahamstown was aware of the planned event and that its categorization had not been finalized.

SAPS would meet the organizers and other stakeholders yesterday (Thursday).