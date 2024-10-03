    Thursday, October 3
    Makhanda celebrates life of much-loved entertainer DJ Udz

    Young man's father says he was humble and liked to cook
    Mourners attending the candlelight ceremony to pay respects to Unathi 'DJ' Udz Madyo who was hit and killed by a car on Sunday. Photo: Nandipha Twani
    By Luvuyo Mjekula and Nandipha Twani

    Heartbroken Makhandans this week mourned the life of young Unathi ‘DJ Udz’ Madyo who tragically died in a car accident on Sunday night.
    A candlelight ceremony was held at his Phumlani home on Wednesday and he was also remembered at a memorial service at Noluthando Hall in Joza yesterday (Thursday).
    The late Unathi “DJ Udz” Madyo killed in a car accident in Joza on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

    Police said Madyo was walking in Ncame Street when the tragedy occurred.

    “Allegedly, a 30-year-old man was walking in Ncame Street when he was hit by a white Mercedes Benz,” said police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy.

    The vehicle went on to crash into a nearby home.

    McCarthy explained: “It is further alleged that the driver of the mentioned vehicle lost control of the vehicle that left the road and collided with a house.”

    He said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

    However, the owner of the house into which the car slammed, said the driver tried to stab him shortly after the accident.

    Zola Sintwa, 76, said immediately after impact, the young driver got out of the vehicle and into his house. He said he was concerned when the man put his hand into his pocket. “I thought he was pulling out a firearm. But it was a knife and he wanted to stab me.”

    Sintwa said he managed to disarm the man, but sustained a small cut in his hand.

    Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

    The incident left the community of Makhanda devastated.

    At the memorial service yesterday, local residents commemorated the young man’s life with the Madyo and Ncipa families.

    Master of ceremonies, Melikhaya Kene opened the service with prayer, after which Madyo’s father described his son as a very humble person who liked to cook, clean the house and wash his grandmother’s feet. He his son was like any other children in that he enjoyed life.

    He said his son exuded respect. He said yesterday’s candlelight ceremony made him happy. It somehow made him forget the wound and that he appreciated the support and comfort from the residents of Makhanda. The father said that his friends woke him up yesterday with igwijo early in the morning to finish what they had started the day before, at the candlelight. And that alone brought a smile to his face.

    Yandiswa Vara, the mayor of Makhanda, also showed her support by attending the ceremony with her fellow politicians and municipal councillors.

    Makana Municipality mayor Yandiswa Vara (right) and councillor Gcobisa Mene at the memorial service of Unathi ‘DJ Udz’ Madyo at Noluthando Hall on Thursday. Photo: Nandipha Twani
    A touching moment just before the candlelight ceremony on Wednesday, a group of residents clad in black, stopped near the Joza One Stop Supermarket for a short prayer before heading to Madyo’s home. The residents joined Madyo’s family in the candlelight ceremony.
    At that gathering, Madyo’s friend, Sithembele Quntu, who grew up with him, said the deceased DJ taught him deejaying skills.
    In a statement after the incident, the Madyo and Ncipa families released a statement, announcing Madyo’s passing. “It is sad to announce the passing of the well-known public figure, a deejay known by DJ Udz (Unathi Madyo) …”
    Meanwhile, Sintwa, whose home was struck by the vehicle, is struggling to repair the house. He said he was preparing to go to bed when he heard a loud bang. On investigation, he realised a vehicle had smashed into his house and was hanging on the verandah wall.
    Fortunately, he was alone in the house and was not injured as a result of the car crash.
    The accident added to Sintwa’s misfortune. He is currently involved in a court battle with a bakery company after the company’s truck crashed into his house 10 years ago.
    Madyo’s funeral is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday, 5 October) with a service at City Hall at 9am. 

