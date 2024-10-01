Makhanda car crash victim’s family confirms his identity, provides funeral details

By Nandipha Twani and Luvuyo Mjekula

The family of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Joza on Sunday has come out and confirmed him as popular Unathi “DJ Udz” Madyo. “It is sad to announce the passing of the well-known public figure, a deejay known by DJ Udz (Unathi Madyo) …” read a notice from the Madyo and Ncipa families.

Madyo, 30, was certified dead at the accident scene in Ncame Street on the night of the crash.

According to the police, he was walking when the vehicle hit him.

“Allegedly, a 30-year-old man was walking in Ncame Street when he was hit by a white Mercedes Benz,” said police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy.

The vehicle went on to crash into a nearby home.

McCarthy explained: “It is further alleged that the driver of the mentioned vehicle lost control of the vehicle that left the road and collided with a house.”

He said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

However, the owner of the house into which the car slammed, said the driver tried to stab him shortly after the accident.

Zola Sintwa, 76, said immediately after impact, the young driver got out of the vehicle and into his house.

He said he was concerned when the man put his hand into his pocket. “I thought he was pulling out a firearm. But it was a knife and he wanted to stab me.”

Sintwa said he managed to disarm the man, but sustained a small cut in his hand.

Police detectives arrived at Sintwa’s house yesterday morning and he gave them the knife. The officers also took from the rubble in front of Sintwa’s house, a tyre he said belonged to the Mercedes Benz.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Sintwa said he was preparing to go to bed when he heard a loud bang. On investigation, he realised a vehicle had smashed into his house and was hanging on the verandah wall.

Fortunately, he was alone in the house and was not injured as a result of the car crash.

The accident added to Sintwa’s misfortune. He is currently involved in a court battle with a bakery company after the company’s truck crashed into his house 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, Madyo’s death has sent shockwaves across Makhanda.

His family announced his upcoming services as follows: