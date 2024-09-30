Vehicle kills pedestrian, crashes into house in Makhanda

By Luvuyo Mjekula and Nandipha Twani

A vehicle hit and killed a 30-year-old pedestrian in Joza’s Ncame Street before smashing into a house a few blocks away last night.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“Allegedly, a 30-year-old man was walking in Ncame Street when he was hit by a white Mercedes Benz. It is further alleged that the driver of the mentioned vehicle lost control of the vehicle that left the road and collided with a house,” said police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy.

He said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

“The 30-year-old pedestrian was declared dead on the scene by EMS,” said McCarthy.

The pedestrian is a well-known Makhanda DJ. Grocott’s Mail knows his name but cannot reveal it until the police have informed his next of kin.

A Phumlani resident told Grocott’s Mail that a woman who saw the accident told her she thought the car had hit a dog.

Blood spatters on the road were still visible when the Grocott’s team arrived at the scene this morning, as were tyre marks and a broken stormwater drain.

Meanwhile, the 76-year-old owner of the house the vehicle smashed into said the driver tried to stab him shortly after the crash.

Zola Sintwa told Grocott’s Mail that immediately after crashing the car into his house, the young driver got out and went into the house.

He said he was concerned when the man put his hand into his pocket. “I thought he was pulling out a firearm. But it was a knife and he wanted to stab me.”

Sintwa said he managed to disarm the man, but sustained a small cut in his hand.

Police detectives arrived at Sintwa’s house this morning and he gave them the knife. The officers also took from the wrangle in front of Sintwa’s house, a tyre he said belonged to the Mercedes Benz.

Captain McCarthy said no arrest had been made in the case. He said the investigation continues.

Sintwa said he was preparing to go to bed when he heard a loud bang. On investigating, he realised a vehicle had smashed into his house and was hanging on the verandah wall. Fortunately he was alone in the house and was not injured in the accident.

Last night’s accident takes place while Sintwa is involved in a court battle with a bakery company after the company’s truck crashed into his house 10 years ago.

Residents in the area of Ncame Street have called on the Makana Municipality to put speed bumps on the road to slow down speeding vehicles.