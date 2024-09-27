Trying Stars thrash Despatch Oostelikes at Wentzel Park

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling Score Energy Drink Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 second-round fixture, hosts Trying Stars delivered a stunning second-half performance to defeat visitors Despatch Oostelikes 59-21 at Wentzel Park Sports Ground on Saturday.

The opening half was an intense, closely contested affair, with both teams creating scoring opportunities amidst challenging windy conditions. However, unforced errors hindered their progress.

The second half heralded a resurgent Stars team, driven to secure a bonus-point win. They adopted a high-intensity, quick-tap game, which proved too much for Oostelikes’ defense. Stars’ pace and agility resulted in long-distance tries, capitalizing on Oostelikes’ missed tackles and sloppy defense.

Despite their dominance, Stars showed lapses in discipline, earning two yellow cards. This setback didn’t deter them, as they scored nine tries to seal a convincing 59-21 victory.

Log standings:

1. Kuilsfontein United – 87 (20)

2. Progress – 79 (21)

3. Gardens – 73 (21)

4. PE Harlequins – 67 (21)

5. Trying Stars – 55 (21)

6. NMU Madibaz – 51 (20)

7. Joubertina United – 47 (21)

8. Park – 43 (20)

9. Grahamstown Brumbies – 41 (20)

10. Despatch Oostelikes – 32 (21)

11. Central – 30 (19)