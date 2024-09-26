Rhodes University Chamber Choir hits the right notes on Western Cape Tour

By Staff Reporter

The Rhodes University Chamber Choir (RUCC) recently completed a memorable tour of the Western Cape, blending performances, workshops, and collaborations with schools and community choirs along the way. As part of Rhodes University’s RU120 campaign, the tour showcased the power of music to connect people, build relationships, and inspire future generations.

For some RUCC members, this tour marked their first time travelling outside Makhanda. According to choir conductor Sibusiso Njeza, the experience opened their eyes to new places and people, fulfilling one of the university’s goals of enriching the student experience.

“There were students who had never seen life outside their own communities,” said Njeza. “This tour gave them that chance, and it’s something they’ll carry with them.”

A choir member shared one of the standout moments: “A child came up to me during a workshop and said, ‘I want to study at Rhodes because of your music.’ That was really special.”

The RUCC partnered with local choirs and schools for music workshops, song exchanges, and community events during the tour. From George to Cape Town, they worked with everyone from primary school students to university choirs, leaving a lasting impression wherever they went.

“The goal was to build long-term relationships with these communities, and I think we’ve done that,” Njeza said. “We now have connections with choirs and schools all along the route, and we represented Rhodes University with pride.”

One of the highlights was a collaborative concert at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), where several university choirs performed together, showing the unifying power of music.

A key part of the tour was offering free workshops for local schools. The sessions were designed to help students and teachers, not just with music but with skills they could take back to their communities.

“The workshops were more than just about singing,” Njeza explained. “It was about sharing knowledge, building confidence, and giving these communities something they could take forward.”

As the choir travelled from town to town, they also helped raise awareness about Rhodes University. With each performance and workshop, they introduced young learners to what the university offers, from academic opportunities to cultural activities. For many students, the RUCC’s visit was their first introduction to Rhodes, and the choir left a positive impression.

The Western Cape tour was an all-round success, with the RUCC not only showcasing their talent but also creating meaningful connections and spreading the message of what Rhodes University stands for. It was a journey filled with music, new experiences, and unforgettable moments for both the choir and the communities they engaged with.

As the RUCC returns to Makhanda, the bonds they’ve formed and the experiences they’ve shared will continue to resonate, both at the university and in the hearts of those they touched along the way.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.