    Thursday, September 26
    News

    15 teams compete for R10 000 first prize in Makana LFA heritage soccer tournament

    Luvuyo MjekulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Maru Football Club (lime green) in action against Joza Callies Football Club in the Makana LFA heritage tournament launched last Friday at the JD Dlepu Stadium. Photo: Chris Totobela
    Maru Football Club (lime green) in action against Joza Callies Football Club in the Makana LFA heritage tournament launched last Friday at the JD Dlepu Stadium. Photo: Chris Totobela

    By Chris Totobela

    Sparks flew as 15 teams battled it out for the impressive R10 000 first prize in the Makana LFA heritage tournament launched last Friday.

    The tournament kicked off on Heritage Day in a packed JD Dlepu Stadium. In the main game of the day, which was highly anticipated by football lovers, tournament favourites Maru FC defeated Joza Callies 2-0.

    Spectators packed the JD Dlepu Stadium in Joza on Heritage Day to watch their favourite soccer teams vying for the R10 000 first prize. Photo: Chris Totobela

    In another game that attracted a lot of fans, XI Attackers FC overcame a resilient New Seekers, also 2-0.

    Sophia Stars beat Rhodes University on penalties after a goalless stalemate.

    Jacaranda Aces eased past Golden Eagles 3-0 while Love and Peace FC edged African Spears 1-0.

    Makhanda Academy beat Golden Brothers on penalties after a 1-1 draw while Young Eagles edged out Makana Tigers on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

    Joza Stars will join the other seven winners and complete the quarter final draw.

    Makana LFA’s Akhona Heshu (left) and Anelisa Bentele conducting the draw for the lucrative tournament on Friday at the Duna Library Hall in Joza. Photo: Chris Totobela

    The last eight teams will lock horns this Saturday and the final will be played on Sunday.

    Comments are closed.