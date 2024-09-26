15 teams compete for R10 000 first prize in Makana LFA heritage soccer tournament

By Chris Totobela

Sparks flew as 15 teams battled it out for the impressive R10 000 first prize in the Makana LFA heritage tournament launched last Friday.

The tournament kicked off on Heritage Day in a packed JD Dlepu Stadium. In the main game of the day, which was highly anticipated by football lovers, tournament favourites Maru FC defeated Joza Callies 2-0.

In another game that attracted a lot of fans, XI Attackers FC overcame a resilient New Seekers, also 2-0.

Sophia Stars beat Rhodes University on penalties after a goalless stalemate.

Jacaranda Aces eased past Golden Eagles 3-0 while Love and Peace FC edged African Spears 1-0.

Makhanda Academy beat Golden Brothers on penalties after a 1-1 draw while Young Eagles edged out Makana Tigers on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Joza Stars will join the other seven winners and complete the quarter final draw.

The last eight teams will lock horns this Saturday and the final will be played on Sunday.