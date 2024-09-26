All-women Makhanda boxing tourney raises breast cancer awareness

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda boxing lovers were treated to a feast of entertaining boxing on Saturday.

Boxers came from all over the province to take part in the all-women Breast Cancer Awareness Boxing Tournament at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre.

A number of competitive bouts got the crowd excited on the day, with Andisiwe Qinela of Masakheke Boxing Club winning Makhanda’s first gold medal as local boxers started on the wrong foot on the day, but redeemed themselves later on.

Qinela fought a very difficult fight against a tough opponent from Gqeberha, but her straight right punch did the job for her.

Anesipho Manyathi of Mfuzo Boxing Club defeated Ziminathi Mlungwana of Peddie’s Dabhana Boxing Club on points, while Lelethu Cunge of Mfuzo Boxing Club pulled out all the stops, edging Emihle Mkhontwana of Port Alfred-based Masibambisane Boxing Club in a closely contested fight. The bout had the spectators screaming their lungs out as Cunge landed hard punches, while Mkhontwana used her jab very well and showcased good ring craft.

Yolisa Fudwana of Masibambisane used her reach advantage well and fought behind her jab as she overcame her opponent from Buffalo City with a second-round TKO.

In a local match-up, Mfuzo Boxing Club’s Lilitha Nzuzo defeated Goodhope Mofokeng of Rhodes University.

But Rhodes’ Chelsea Knock redeemed the students. Knock showed improvement in her bout as she absorbed pressure from her opponent from Fort Hare University, and came up on top as she started dishing out solid punches in the last round, going on to claim victory.

Meanwhile, in her bout, Luyolo “Killer Queen” Nketsheni of Rhodes University, also emerged victorious, putting up an impressive performance.

In one of the tournament’s highlights, South African champion Imitha Mkhala, of Buffalo City, outboxed her opponent in the first round, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

In the main and last bout of the tournament, current national champion Vuyolwethu Dila of Fort Hare, exchanged leather with national championship silver medalist Okuhle Maci of Kwazakhele Boxing Club in a thrill-a-minute fight.

In the first round, both boxers went for each other, with Dila throwing solid and dangerous punches. However, Maci was not shaken. In the second round, Maci started throwing punches of her own and Dila used her ring craft to her advantage, but was dropped with a solid right hook. Fortunately for her, the referee adjudged the fall to be a slip.

In the third round, both boxers threw everything they had and Maci caught Dila with a solid jab and dropped her for the second time, the referee confirming it as a knock down. Dila dusted herself off and got up and fought on. In the end, Dila won on points.

She spoke to Grocott’s Mail after the fight. “I think I fought very well after being inactive for some time as I always struggled to find opponents. I fought against a very tough opponent and she kept on coming forward – she has a very good jab and caught me with it.

“It was her second bout of the day but the way she fought it was like her first of the day. I will go back to training and work on a few things as she has exposed some mistakes in my game but it was a good fight.”

Mzukisi Khoboka, Maci’s coach and trainer, was pleased with her performance. “She fought a very good fight. It was her second bout of the day but you could hardly notice that. She fought against a national champion and dropped her twice and that shows you that she is a good boxer.

“We lost on points and we are going back to training to work even harder. I’m very pleased with her performance and I think she did everything she could to win the fight, but we respect the judge’s decision. She is still very young and will definitely bounce back .”

The bout was voted the best of the tournament and the audience agreed with loud cheers as both boxers went to the stage to collect their accolades.

Mfuzo Boxing Club’s Abongile Khondlo, who was also the fight supervisor, was pleased with the tournament. “I think everything went well despite some minor challenges. The change of venue in the last minute cost us a little bit as many people may have not picked that up.”

Khondlo thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

“Special thanks to the boxers who made this day such a success, our sponsors for everything they did for us. It was for the first time that we hosted this event and we did well and hope to do even better next time.”