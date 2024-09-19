St Marks Alicedale secures crucial bonus point win over Eastern PE

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling Score Energy Drink Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 second-round fixture, St Marks Alicedale’s 1st XV edged out Eastern PE 24-17 at the Alicedale Sports Ground on Saturday.

The bonus point victory propelled St Marks to 44 league log points, tied with their opponents and crucially boosting their relegation survival hopes.

St Marks’ captain Charles Oosthuizen led by example, scoring a brace of tries in the first half. The home side’s powerful pack provided quality lineout driving mauls, laying the foundation for Oosthuizen’s tries. Brian Buys also crossed the whitewash, as St Marks took a 17-12 halftime lead.

The visitors responded strongly in the second half, with winger Sinethemba Ntsusikasi scoring a hat-trick of tries through bulldozing runs. However, St Marks’ defense held firm, and their dominant scrum earned a crucial penalty try in the 18th minute of the second half. This sealed the bonus point win for the home side.

Eastern PE scored a consolation try in extra time (41st minute) but it was too little, too late. St Marks had already secured the vital win, boosting their survival chances.

Charles Oosthuizen’s outstanding performance earned him the Man of the Match award. His leadership, try-scoring exploits, and defensive solidity inspired his team to victory.

Updated log standings:

1. AFRICAN BOMBERS – 59 (19) 2. KAREEDOUW TIGERS – 57 (18) 3. ORLANDO EAGLES – 56 (20) 4. SAPS/CRUSADERS – 55 (19) 5. WINDVOGEL UNITED – 51 (19) 6. ABERDEEN – 48 (20) 7. EASTERN PE – 44 (17) 8. ST MARKS ALICEDALE – 44 (20) 9. LILY WHITE GHT – 38 (18) 10. ADELAIDE RANGERS – 36 (18) 11. EXCELSIOR – 35 (19) 12. ST MARKS PE – 26 (19)

St Marks Alicedale’s bonus point win injects momentum into their relegation battle, setting up an intriguing finale to the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Bottom 12.