Makhanda learners excel in SA Mathematics Team contest

By Staff Reporter

The SA Mathematics Team Competition took place on Saturday at St Andrew’s College.

After the event, Kingswood congratulated seniors Andrew Woods, Angus Brown, Travis Soule, Aimee Newcombe and Joshua Hufkie who competed in the Makhanda team, along with pupils from St Andrew’s College and DSG and placed 8th out of 42 teams nationally.

There were also compliments to the Junior teams consisting of Kingswood pupils Tiger Coburn, Diya Harjeven, Mark Williams and Paul Bassett, who placed 16th out of 43 teams nationally.

The pupils wrote a one-hour individual paper, had a tea break, then wrote a one-hour team paper.

“The interactions between the pupils were great, with some lovely discussions and mathematical explorations, despite the really tough questions. Our junior team came 16th out of 43 teams nationally, and the seniors came 8th out of 42 teams,” said a statement from Kingswood.

The lists for the Makhanda teams: