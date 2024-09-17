    Wednesday, September 18
    EDUCATION

    Makhanda learners excel in SA Mathematics Team contest

    Luvuyo MjekulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    The Makhanda senior team that took part in the SA Mathematics Team Competition at St Andrew's College on Saturday. Photo: Supplied
    The Makhanda senior team that took part in the SA Mathematics Team Competition at St Andrew's College on Saturday. Photo: Supplied
    By Staff Reporter
    The SA Mathematics Team Competition took place on Saturday at St Andrew’s College.
    After the event, Kingswood congratulated seniors Andrew Woods, Angus Brown, Travis Soule, Aimee Newcombe and Joshua Hufkie who competed in the Makhanda team, along with pupils from St Andrew’s College and DSG and placed 8th out of 42 teams nationally.
    There were also compliments to the Junior teams consisting of Kingswood pupils Tiger Coburn, Diya Harjeven, Mark Williams and Paul Bassett, who placed 16th out of 43 teams nationally.
    The junior team also did well to represent Makhanda in the competition. Photo: Supplied
    The pupils wrote a one-hour individual paper, had a tea break, then wrote a one-hour team paper.
    “The interactions between the pupils were great, with some lovely discussions and mathematical explorations, despite the really tough questions. Our junior team came 16th out of 43 teams nationally, and the seniors came 8th out of 42 teams,” said a statement from Kingswood.
    The lists for the Makhanda teams:

                                                                 Seniors:

    NAMESURNAMESCHOOL
    AlastairDe KockSAC
    WoodsAndrewKC
    LoapiMokgatlheDSG
    AndyHolmesSAC
    AngusBrownKC
    TravisSouleKC
    AimeeNewcombeKC
    JoshuaHufkieKC
    ChristopherJarvisSAC
    LucyRitchieDSG

                                                                  Juniors

    NAMESURNAMESCHOOL
    ThomasRivett-CarnacSAC
    RafaelCarraraSAC
    TigerCoburnKC
    DiyaHarjevenKC
    MarkWilliamsKC
    AlexanderStewartSAC
    FelixJacksonSAC
    AbigailMeihuizenDSG
    PaulBassettKC
    RobbieKruseSAC

    Comments are closed.