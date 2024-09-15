Woman’s body with multiple stab wounds discovered in Makhanda

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Joza police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in an empty field in Phumlani yesterday (Saturday) morning.

“We can confirm that Joza police are investigating a case of murder after members attended to a crime scene in Extension 2, Phumlani, on 14 September, at about 6.25am,” said Sarah Baartman District police spokesperson, captain Marius McCarthy earlier today.

McCarthy said on arrival at the scene, police members found a woman, approximately 46 years old, lying in a pathway with multiple stab wounds. “She was dressed in a black ski pants, floral top and white jersey. EMS certified the deceased dead on the scene.”

McCarthy said investigations are ongoing and police were asking for any person with information to contact Colonel Mtshagi on 082 411 0832 or the nearest police station or 08600 10111 or via the MYSAPS App.

Callers may remain anonymous and information will be treated as confidential, he said.

Meanwhile, Grocott’s Mail can report that the news of the body first broke on social media on Saturday, with one comment suggesting that the deceased woman might have been raped.

However, the police have not referred to a rape in their statement.

No arrests had been made by the time of publishing.