    Local boxers empowered with life skills

    Noxolo Mbokoma from the South African Innovative Financial Services Co-operatives was the guest speaker at the motivational event at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday. Photo: Chris Totobela
    By Chris Totobela

    Makhanda boxers, officials and members of the community made their way to the Joza Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday for the Sarah Baartman Boxing Organisation’s (Sababo) youth empowerment programme.

    Sababo president Thembisa Qinela explained the aim of the programme to Grocott’s Mail. “This programme is aimed at assisting and empowering young boxers so that they are able to make better choices in life.”

    Sarah Baartman Boxing Organisation president, Thembisa Qinela, motivating the youth in Makhanda recently. Photo: Chris Totobela

    Various speakers from different organisations shared the podium. The guest speaker was Noxolo Mbokoma from the South African Innovative Financial Services Co-operatives.

    She shared her true life journey with the young boxers and told them how she used education to turn her life around from very humble beginnings. Mbokoma encouraged the boxers to work hard. “It is ok to grow up in a poor family, but it is up to you to decide whether you want to sit in a corner and have a pity party, or stand up and do something about your life.”

    Local boxers packed the Joza Indoor Sports Centre to listen to motivational talks courtesy of leaders of Sarah Baartman Boxing Organisation, the Eastern Cape Gambling Board and the South African Police Service on Saturday. Photo: Chris Totobela

    SAPS’ captain Khaya Thonjeni, one of the speakers, shared local crime statistics with the audience. “Rape is on top of the local crime list, and in most cases, it happens while the victims are under the influence of alcohol and drugs. I am appealing to you to focus on education and sport and not to let your guard down and get caught by drugs.”

    Joza Police Station’s Captain Khaya Thonjeni addressing the audience at the event. Photo: Chris Totobela

    It was a fruitful day for all those who packed the sports centre despite poor weather conditions.

    Qinela thanked everyone who took part in the programme and hoped it was the start of many still to come.

