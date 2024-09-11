Local boxers empowered with life skills

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda boxers, officials and members of the community made their way to the Joza Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday for the Sarah Baartman Boxing Organisation’s (Sababo) youth empowerment programme.

Sababo president Thembisa Qinela explained the aim of the programme to Grocott’s Mail. “This programme is aimed at assisting and empowering young boxers so that they are able to make better choices in life.”

Various speakers from different organisations shared the podium. The guest speaker was Noxolo Mbokoma from the South African Innovative Financial Services Co-operatives.

She shared her true life journey with the young boxers and told them how she used education to turn her life around from very humble beginnings. Mbokoma encouraged the boxers to work hard. “It is ok to grow up in a poor family, but it is up to you to decide whether you want to sit in a corner and have a pity party, or stand up and do something about your life.”

SAPS’ captain Khaya Thonjeni, one of the speakers, shared local crime statistics with the audience. “Rape is on top of the local crime list, and in most cases, it happens while the victims are under the influence of alcohol and drugs. I am appealing to you to focus on education and sport and not to let your guard down and get caught by drugs.”

It was a fruitful day for all those who packed the sports centre despite poor weather conditions.

Qinela thanked everyone who took part in the programme and hoped it was the start of many still to come.