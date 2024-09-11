IkamvaYouth in Makhanda celebrates 21 years

The Joza branch of IkamvaYouth hosted a number of activities this past Saturday as part of their 21st anniversary celebrations.

IkamvaYouth was founded in 2003 by Joy Olivier and Makhosi Gogwana, who travelled very different paths to get to the same job, as researchers at the HSRC.

Olivier went to a privileged school in Pietermaritzburg in KZN, and Gogwana went to a township school in Khayelitsha, in the Western Cape.

In conducting research on the education crisis, they compared their experiences and realised that many of the obstacles learners face are due to lack of information and support.

As information and support can be given free of charge, and the principal at Gogwana’s old school was receptive; Gogwana, Olivier and their friends began volunteering as tutors and mentors, with a desire to support learners to reach their fullest potential.

IkamvaYouth provides a safe space for learners to be after class ends, where they receive help with their homework and a host of other services and support to ensure they succeed.

The organisation has grown from one branch to more than 15 across five provinces and supports over 5 000 learners per year through its various programmes.

Nombulelo Secondary School hosts the local branch and the school won both the football 5-A-side and netball tournaments at the celebratory events on Saturday.

Community members were given an opportunity to sell their merchandise at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre where the event took place. Young people were also entertained with music and dance.

IkamvaYouth’s local co-ordinator Cindy Chiloane was happy with how the event went. “Our event went fairly well despite the weather, which prevented a lot of people, but those who made it enjoyed themselves. We tried to accommodate everyone, we had a jumping castle for kids, sport and entertainment and we also had some food stalls.”

Chiloane went on to thank all those who took part in the event, especially the traffic department for making sure that everyone was safe during the fun run/walk that took place earlier.

She also thanked Nombulelo and Kutliso Daniels Secondary schools. She also commented on the possibility of staging it again next year.

“Initially this was a once-off event but judging by how successful it was, we may look at making it an annual event.”