The Soil returns to bring healing back to the people of Makhanda

By Khanyisa Khenese

Following a successful visit that brought soulful healing to the community of Makhanda with a free show in early May, The Soil will be gracing the people of Makhanda with another unforgettable show at the Guy Butler Theatre at the Settlers Monument on 4 October. The doors will open at 6pm while the show will start at 7pm. Tickets are available at Pick n Pay, and there is a discount if using the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card.

The group is known for its ability to inspire and uplift souls through their rich harmonies and heartfelt songs. The event’s organiser, Sinqobangaye ‘Magestic Soul’ Sibisi, said bringing The Soil again to Makhanda is the right thing to do as the community faces many challenges.

“The Soil is about making people happy and bringing healing to the people, so in collaboration with RMR, we figured Makhanda is the right place to start; it would be sufficient to bring this experience to Makhanda,” he said.

As The Soil’s music resonates with many people and offers comfort, Sibisi emphasized that “it could be only right to bring The Soil here again”.

“Even though The Soil is very mindful of making a living for themselves in terms of them being artists, they are very concerned about the community at large,” he said.

Sibisi told Grocott’s Mail that The Soil was built on the backbone of people, and many people love the trio because of their soothing music.

“The Soil strives to become a much greater acapella group, and they can achieve that; their embodied language and lifestyle are what Xhosa people in this region are in terms of the songs, lifestyle, and culture,” he said.

The trio’s upcoming event will be another night full of soulful melodies featuring surprise guests to soothe and inspire people.

“There will be some opening acts for The Soil, very well-known artists as well,” Sibisi said.