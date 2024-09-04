SAPS station commander challenges CPF chair at AGM

By Nothando Yolanda Tshuma

Andrew Kirk’s long-standing leadership of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) was challenged by the Station Commander of the SAPS Grahamstown precinct, Colonel Mbulelo Pika, at the CPF AGM last week.

CPF chairperson Kirk started the meeting by explaining that he was currently working in Tanzania and was, therefore, not always in the country.

Pika objected and insisted that Kirk’s eligibility for the position should be debated at the AGM.

Pika quoted a clause in the CPF constitution that states the chairperson “should ideally be a community member who resides within the area where the CPF is established”.

“This ensures that the person has a vested interest in local policing and security matters,” the clause reads.

In his defence, Kirk said he was “a title holder and part of Ward 14” and that he runs businesses in Grahamstown and is a resident of the city.

“We have city mayors, municipal managers and such who do not actually live in the city. I do not see why this situation should be different, “Kirk added.

However, Pika later told Grocott’s Mail that he would not like to comment on the mayor and municipal managers.

“They are politicians and I do not know their rules and regulations. The CPF is not a political organisation” – it is formed in line with the police station and the policing precinct,” Pika said.

At the AGM, CPF secretary Pinkie Sobahle said Kirk had explained his situation to the CPF executive. “He told us he is running a project in Tanzania but that he is just a click away from us. COVID-19 taught us that we can work remotely and many of you will agree that the chairperson is just a click away from us.”

“If there are any problems with what we have done, let the district office call us to order. Let us not do this in a public meeting,” Sobahle said.

Sobahle said the sole purpose of the AGM was to report what had been done since the 2023 AGM by the community and the police and to plan for the following year.

A community member said Kirk’s position was only being discussed at the AGM due to Kirk’s declaration. “Had the declaration not been made, it would not have been part of this meeting. Secondly, you have discussed it in your executive meeting, and your solutions should have been escalated to the district by your members.”

Another suggestion from the floor was that Kirk remain part of the board but relinquish the chair.

Kirk told Grocott’s Mail that Pika had misinterpreted the CPF constitution. “If any executive member misses three consecutive meetings without apology, they may be removed,” he said.

Sarah Baartman Community Safety District Manager, Mncedisi Boma, alleged that underlying personal issues had led to the dispute between Kirk and Pika.

Kirk confirmed this. He said Pika had failed to open a case and arrest a scrap merchant for being in possession of Eskom cables. Kirk said he had raised this issue with Boma in a private meeting.

Kirk said Pika had “appeared to have forgotten about” the scrap merchant case.

However, Pika denied any feud with Kirk.

Pika said the issue would not remain in the AGM. “We are going to have engagements with Community Safety, and we will make amendments with the district CPF so that we can own up to all these problems. It cannot be allowed to carry on like this. I personally will not allow it.”

In the meantime, Kirk remains chairperson of the CPF.