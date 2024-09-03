The sky is the limit for Makhanda referee making waves in boxing circles

By Chris Totobela

One of Makhanda’s top female referees is making waves in the world of boxing.

Bongi Mbangeli tried out refereeing in 2023 and immediately fell in love with it.

She has officiated in local, district and provincial tournaments and has enjoyed every minute of it.

The multitalented Mbangeli has been trained in all officiating capacities such as judging and match-making as well. “This is challenging but I enjoy doing it as it keeps me on my toes all the time.”

Mbangeli recently officiated in a SANDF tournament in the Free State province where Eastern Cape was represented by six local boxers from 26 to 30 August. Instead of coming back home on the last day of the tournament, she flew straight to East London to officiate in the Juniors and cadets’ provincial championships.

In the Free State, the Eastern Cape team finished first, ahead of Gauteng and Free State, who ended in second and third place respectively.

Mbangeli was voted the best overall official of the tournament ahead of two men who were highly qualified compared to her. “I could not believe it when my name was called out as the best official, and beating two top male officials with national experience, was a cherry on top.

“I have officiated in many tournaments all over the country and beyond the boarders of this country and winning this award is a result of the hard work I always put in inside and outside the ring,” she said.

Mbangeli also aspires to become a top female referee not just in the country, but in the world as well and wishes to officiate live on TV one day where her family all over the country would be able to see her.

The soft spoken mother of one also encouraged women to participate in sport and parents to allow and support their children to take part in sport.