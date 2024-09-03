Makhandans in for a feast of sporting and cultural activities this Heritage Month

By Chris Totobela

The King Lobengula Foundation and Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School are set to combine for a series of exciting sporting events and cultural activities in Makhanda this Heritage Month (September).

On top of the list are the 5km Walk Marathon and Fun Run on 24 September.

Sizwe Mda, the CEO of King Lobengula Foundation, told Grocott’s Mail about the upcoming events and activities.

“We will kick off this Heritage Month of activities with a launch that will take place on 7 September at King Lobengula Museum at 11am. We will host football, rugby, netball and chess, starting on 12 September and all finals will take place on 24 September at eGazini Memorial Precinct, capped with a 5km Fun Run/Walk.”

“We invite all community members to come and participate in these month long celebrations,” pleaded Mda.

There will also be cultural activities as part of the celebrations and Makhandans are in for a feast.

For more information, contact 073 664 9849 or 078 702 5621.