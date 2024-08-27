    Tuesday, August 27
    Makana residents give municipal leadership 14 days to get their act together

    Luvuyo Mjekula
    Members of the Unemployed People's Movement and Makana Citizens Front march to Makana Municipality to demand improved service delivery. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    By Luvuyo Mjekula
    Senior leaders of Makana Municipality felt the wrath of frustrated and fed-up Makana residents during a protest by Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) and Makana Citizens Front (MCF) members outside the City Hall earlier today.
    Law enforcement officers keep a close eye on the protesters on their way to the City Hall in Makhanda earlier today. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    The residents demanded a clear plan to address the water crisis, an end to power cuts and a clear and transparent process on job allocations.
    Both mayor Yandiswa Vara and municipal manager Phumelelo Kate were on the receiving end of angry outbursts from the crowd of about 70 residents of Makhanda and surrounding towns such as Alicedale and Seven Fountains.
    A protestor makes a point during a service delivery march in Makhanda on Tuesday. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    The residents earlier demanded that Vara was the one who receive their petition, and not councillor Thandolwethu Vayo or Kate, both of whom they sent away.
    “We want Vara to receive and sign our petition,” the residents shouted, in unison.
    The eradication of the bucket was one the major demands in the residents’ petition during Tuesday’s protest march to Makana Municipality. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    Following a few speeches by some angry residents, some of whom accused the municipal leadership of corruption of dishonesty, Vara finally emerged from the City Hall and accepted and signed the petition, assuring the residents she would hand their grievances over to the petitions’ committee.
    Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara surrounded by law enforcement officers during a residents’ march outside the City Hall on Tuesday. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    The residents would get feedback after the committee investigates their complaints, she said.
    She had apologized after the residents accused her of disregarding them. The leader of the protest had remarked: “It’s clear the mayor does not want to come talk to us. It must be a lesson to us that the ruling party, that put her in that position, does not care about us.”
    Municipal manager Phumelelo Kate also addressed the residents before they instructed him to summon mayor Yandiswa Vara. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    The other residents’ demands were:
    – An end to unhealthy drinking water
    – Clarity on the selection of indigent community members
    – Address of faulty street lights
    – Consistent sewage removal in informal areas

