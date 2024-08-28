“We had no water,” says property owner after fire destroys two park homes

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A Makhanda property owner says Makana Municipality’s negligence led to two park homes being gutted by a wildfire on Tuesday.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said had Makana firefighters arrived in the area earlier, the two homes could have been saved.

“We had no water – we were told that this is all due to the negligence of Makana Municipality not paying staff who are on strike,” she said.

She said volunteer firefighters fought the fire. “We did not have any Makana firefighters, I did not see any. They were all volunteer firefighters and water trucks that came up. The fire engine was not here, only late last night I saw the Makana fire engine stop here and they sprayed off a little bit next door to me.”

She added: “We also think that [the fire]was deliberately set and water turned off.”

Grocott’s Mail has asked the police to respond to allegations that the fire was started deliberately.

The property owner said it was the grace of God that saved her and her tenants from the fire. “[The fire] literally burnt around the fence of my home; it did not touch my home.”

She said the heat was so intense it caused a water tank to melt.

However, thanks to water tanks and the volunteer firefighters that brought water tanks as well, they were able to stop the fire before it reached other homes.

The owner said she was relieved that no one was injured in the blaze. “Nobody was hurt, everybody is safe, all the animals are safe. Literally, by the grace of God, we sprayed the blood of Jesus over these places.”

She went on to thank Makhanda-based veterinarian, Dr Annie Marie Mears. “She came in here and she took over and helped us all evacuate. She took care of all the animals and sorted out all the Rhodes’ girls’ accommodation for last night. She just took matters into her own hands – we are very thankful to her.”

Fanned by strong winds, the fire started at about 1pm on Tuesday, near PJ Olivier High School, forcing residents in the area to evacuate their homes.

Firefighters, some placed strategically in areas like the back of PJ Olivier, did their best to fight the fire, despite the strong wind.

However, as it spread rapidly towards Makana Resort and a group of people in the resort tried to fight it off with buckets of water, the blaze quickly moved towards the high lying area of the resort, reaching and completely destroying the two park homes, an old vehicle and other valuables.

The owner was confident the worst had passed and she would bring back her tenants and animals.