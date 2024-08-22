Coca-Cola truck accident in Makhanda

By Siyamthanda Mnyiwana

A Coca-Cola truck was involved in a car accident on the N2 near the spring in Makhanda on Sunday morning. Police said no one was injured in the crash but that some onlookers attempted to loot the load.

Police further said they managed to catch some of the culprits. The statement from the police said: “Upon arrival at the scene, members [of the police]had to disperse a group of people that were looting the delivery. Police recovered some of the products and these were handed in at the Grahamstown police station as found recovered property.