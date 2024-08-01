Stars ignite Wentzel Park with scintillating bonus point win

By Chesley Daniels

In a mesmerizing display of attacking flair and defensive prowess, Trying Stars 1st XV left Joubertina United in their wake, securing a resounding 34-20 bonus point victory in their Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 showdown at Wentzel Park Sports Ground in Alexandria on Saturday.

With their sights firmly set on the playoffs, Stars delivered a statement performance, showcasing their explosive backline and relentless forward pack. Lucian Milborrow’s sizzling brace and the team’s precision playmaking left United reeling as the Stars soared to a 17-8 halftime lead.

The second half saw Stars continue their dominance, scoring their bonus point try with ease and propelling themselves to 3rd position on the log. United’s valiant effort was a mere consolation, as Stars’ superiority shone brightly.

Meanwhile, Grahamstown Brumbies suffered a crushing 58-25 defeat to PE Harlequins, leaving them teetering on the brink of relegation. Harlequins’ ruthless efficiency and fearless approach exposed Brumbies’ vulnerabilities, sending a stark warning to the rest of the competition.

Stars’ victory is a potent reminder of their title aspirations as the playoff race heats up. Will they continue their ascendancy, or will their rivals halt their momentum? The battle for supremacy intensifies.

Latest Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 Log: