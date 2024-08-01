St Marks unleash forward fury to annihilate Adelaide Rangers

By Chesley Daniels

In a breathtaking display of brute force and tactical brilliance, St Marks Alicedale 1st XV ravaged Adelaide Rangers with a crushing 29-10 bonus point victory in the Score Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 Fixture match at Alicedale Sports Ground on Saturday.

The home side’s forward pack, a behemoth of unrelenting power and precision, dismantled their opponents with a mesmerizing showcase of scrummaging, mauling, and tackling ferocity. This was a performance for the ages, a testament to the Bulls’ unyielding resolve and unwavering commitment

to their game plan.

From the opening whistle, St Marks laid siege to the Rangers’ defence, Razeen Saterdag’s two early drop goals setting the tone for a dominant display. Sive Litye’s try, born from a beautifully crafted lineout drive, further entrenched the Bulls’ superiority.

As the match wore on, St Marks’ forwards continued to assert their dominance, Charles Oosthuizen and Litye adding further tries to an increasingly insurmountable tally. Ettie Prinsloo’s brace of tries for Rangers proved mere consolation, a fleeting respite from the onslaught.

Captain Cameron Jewell’s pushover try, a fitting culmination of the Bulls forwards’ supremacy, sealed a victory that will reverberate throughout the competition. This was a statement win, a declaration of St Marks’s intent to ascend the log standings and challenge for honours.

Man of the match

Sive Litye, the tireless flanker of St Marks, was deservedly awarded the Grocott’s Mail/Daniels Media Man of the Match for his phenomenal all-around performance. Litye’s impressive display included:

Scoring a brace of tries, showcasing his attacking prowess;

Unluckily missing out on a hat trick as he knocked the ball over the try line;

Devastating opposition with ball in hand, making significant gains;

Excelling at breakdowns, securing crucial turnovers;

Demonstrating solid defensive skills, making impactful tackles;

Covering every inch of the park, showcasing his exceptional work rate.

Litye’s outstanding contributions played a significant role in St Marks’s dominant victory, earning him the well-deserved Man of the Match accolade. Congratulations, Sive!

Final Score: St Marks Alicedale 1st XV 29 – Adelaide Rangers 10