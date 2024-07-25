Linguistic diversity celebrated at multilingualism event

By Amahle Cele
The importance of linguistic diversity and the role of multilingualism in society was the focus of a recent event at Rhodes University, where Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, welcomed guests and introduced Professor Bassey Antia as the keynote speaker.
In his opening remarks, Professor Mabizela expressed his commitment to promoting multilingualism and praised the work of Professor Antia, who is a leading figure in the field of linguistics.
Professor Bassey Antia, a leading expert in linguistics, presented plans for a new project that seeks to promote and celebrate linguistic diversity.
Antia emphasized the importance of recognizing and preserving the rich array of languages spoken in South Africa, and the value of promoting multilingualism in education, media, and society as a whole.
The promotion of multilingualism has significant benefits for education and society, according to Professor Antia. In his presentation, he noted that multilingualism can enhance cognitive development, promote cultural understanding and increase opportunities for cross-cultural communication.
The project that Professor Antia is proposing aims to create a centre for multilingual research and education that would serve as a hub for language learning and cultural exchange. The centre would offer courses in a variety of languages and dialects, host visiting scholars and artists from around the world, and provide resources and support for educators and researchers interested in multilingualism.
The key note address was followed by a performance by Mthunzikazi Mbungwana, a talented artist who celebrated the event with a lively multilingual item. Mbungwana, who is fluent in several languages, mainly being isiXhosa, seamlessly wove together words and phrases from different languages to create a dynamic and engaging performance.
Professor Jo-Anne Vorster, who is the head of department of CHERTL, presented her insights on how to effectively integrate multilingualism in teaching and learning. She emphasized the need for educators to embrace multilingualism and to create classroom environments that are welcoming and inclusive of students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.
Prof. Vorster also spoke about the importance of publishing research and sharing best practices on multilingualism in education, as this can help to spread awareness and encourage more schools and institutions to adopt multilingual policies. She noted that the proposed multilingualism centre could play a key role in disseminating information and resources on this important topic.
Dr. Tifanny Pillay from Cell biology, Dr. Sandie Phakathi in Economics, Selloane Mokuku from the Drama Department and Dr. Alyssa Williams in Commerce, were among the authors who contributed to the multilingualism project. All emphasized the need to move beyond the notion that English is the only “academic language” and to promote the use and study of multiple languages in education.
Dr. Pillay noted that language proficiency in one’s first language is essential for learning and understanding complex scientific concepts, and that multilingualism should be embraced as a valuable asset in education and research.
As the event drew to a close, Dr. Bulelwa Nosilela provided a thoughtful and reflective summary of the day’s discussions and presentations. She noted the importance of embracing and celebrating multilingualism as a source of strength and diversity in education and society.
“We have heard many powerful arguments today for why we should embrace multilingualism in education and beyond,” Dr. Nosilela said. “From improved cognitive development to increased cultural understanding, there are countless benefits to be gained from being multilingual.
Mbalentle Maputo, a talented poet and performer, brought the day’s event to a close with a multilingual poem that showcased the power of language to convey emotion and meaning.