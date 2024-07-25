Linguistic diversity celebrated at multilingualism event

Professor Jo-Anne Vorster, who is the head of department of CHERTL, presented her insights on how to effectively integrate multilingualism in teaching and learning. She emphasized the need for educators to embrace multilingualism and to create classroom environments that are welcoming and inclusive of students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Prof. Vorster also spoke about the importance of publishing research and sharing best practices on multilingualism in education, as this can help to spread awareness and encourage more schools and institutions to adopt multilingual policies. She noted that the proposed multilingualism centre could play a key role in disseminating information and resources on this important topic.