Black Power Station set to host award-winning reggae musician Bongo Riot

By Staff Reporter

The Black Power Station will host a celebratory musical event to honour the accomplished South African musician, Bongo Riot. This lively showcase will pay tribute to Ayanda “Firestarter” Nondlwana and Xola “BoboX” Mali, influential figures in the Makhanda arts community and beyond.

Hailing from the East Rand, Bongo Riot recently won the best reggae album category at Sama27 (South African Music Awards) where he was also nominated for two other categories: Best Male and Best Album.

Bongo Riot is not only a skilled songwriter and composer but also a versatile and captivating performer. His ability to navigate various musical genres such as kwaito, Amapiano, Afrobeat, Hip-hop, Afrosoul, R&B, Reggae, and Dancehall sets him apart. Whether on stage or behind a microphone, Riot captivates audiences with his diverse repertoire and commanding stage presence.

To honour his contributions to the arts and South Africa, a special performance is scheduled for 28 September at The Black Power Station during Heritage Month. Join us to celebrate our culture and the individuals who have enriched it through music, Black Power Station management said in a statement this week.

“Let’s come together to wrap up Heritage Month with uplifting music that celebrates our African identity and heritage. The evening promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and creativity that defines South African music. Anticipate soulful melodies, infectious rhythms, and an atmosphere filled with unity and celebration.”

Apart from Bongo Riot’s performance, the event will feature various supporting acts from diverse genres, offering a rich and varied musical experience. Attendees can look forward to traditional South African cuisine, art displays featuring local talents, and interactive activities celebrating the spirit of Heritage Month.

This celebration isn’t just for music enthusiasts but for anyone who values the rich tapestry of South African culture. It’s a chance to come together as a community, honour the past, and look ahead to a future brimming with artistic brilliance.

Save the date, gather your friends and family, and come prepared to dance, sing, and celebrate. Let’s unite to make this a memorable night in tribute to all the artists who inspire us with their passion and dedication.