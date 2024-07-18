St Andrew’s College vs Woodridge College: Penultimate hockey fixture of 2024

By Staff Reporter

On Friday, 12 July, St Andrew’s College hosted Woodridge College for the second-to-last hockey fixture of the 2024 season.

The day was filled with thrilling matches as players from both schools demonstrated outstanding skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Every game was closely contested and played with the true spirit of hockey. The match results were as follows:

2nds won 4-1

3rds won 5-0

Under 16A won 3-0

Under 16B won 6-0

Under 14A drew 1-1

Under 14B won 4-1

1st XI Hockey match report

St Andrew’s College set the pace from the very first whistle, quickly finding their rhythm and creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities. Samuel Scheckter scored the opening goal in the first quarter with a powerful back-stick finish. Despite Woodridge’s speedy counterattacks, they were consistently thwarted by St Andrew’s resilient defense, struggling to find clear chances. St Andrew’s College capitalized on their possession and midfield dominance, ultimately securing a decisive 5-0 victory.