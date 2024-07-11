Thrilling encounter sees Brumbies edge out Park

By Chesley Daniels

In a nail-biting Score Epru Grand Challenge top 12 encounter, Grahamstown Brumbies 1st XV

secured a hard-fought 32-31 bonus point win over Park at Rhodes University Great Field on Saturday

afternoon.

The match was an intense and competitive battle from start to finish, with both teams displaying

skill and determination. Park started strong, taking an early 10-0 lead within the first 10 minutes.

However, Brumbies gradually found their footing, scoring 19 unanswered points to lead 19-10 at

halftime.

Eerin Goliath, Lelona Xhaso, and Nicklon Williams scored tries for Brumbies in the first half, with

Williams also named man of the match. Park refused to back down, regaining the lead in the second

half with two converted tries. The visitors’ dominance was short-lived, as Brumbies’ powerful scrum and determined attack saw them reclaim the lead.

In a stunning finale, Brumbies’ fullback Declan Muller stepped up to slot a last-minute penalty,

securing a thrilling 32-31 win for the home side. The bonus point victory sees Brumbies remain in seventh

position on the log, while Park takes home two valuable away points to stay in sixth position.

The match was played in a great spirit, entertaining the large crowd until the final whistle. Brumbies’

win was a testament to their resilience and teamwork, while Park’s performance showed their

determination and skill.

Match details:

– Score: Grahamstown Brumbies 1st XV 32 – 31 Park

– Venue: Rhodes University Great Field

– Competition: Score Epru Grand Challenge top 12

– Date: Saturday, 6 July 2024

– Half-time score: Brumbies 19 – 10 Park

– Man of the match: Nicklon Williams (Brumbies)

Meanwhile, Trying Stars narrowly lost to PE Harlequins 29-26 at the fortress Adcock Stadium in

Gqeberha on Saturday. The win saw Harlies move into third position while Stars remain in fifth position

on the overall log.

St Marks Alicedale suffered yet another away defeat in the hands of Kareedouw Tigers, 20-29. The

team from Alicedale remains in 11th position on the log and under severe pressure to avoid the

relegation zone.

Lily White suffered a heavy defeat to SAPS/Crusaders at the St Georges Park ground, losing 14-34.

Blues now moved down to second position on the log standings.

Latest Grand Challenge top 12 log as at 6 July 2024:

KRUISFONTEIN UNITED – 48 (11) PROGRESS – 36 (10) PE HARLEQUINS – 33 (11) GARDENS -31 (11) TRYING STARS – 29 (10) PARK – 29 (11) GRAHAMSTOWN BRUMBIES -28 (11) JOUBERTINA UNITED – 22 (10) CENTRAL – 20 (10) NMU MADIBAZ – 19 (8) DESPATCH OOSTELIKES – 13 (10) HANKEY VILLAGERS – 12 (11)

Grand Challenge bottom 12 log:

1. SAPS/CRUSADERS – 41 (11)

2. KAREEDOUW TIGERS – 32 (11)

3. AFRICAN BOMBERS – 28 (11)

4. LILY WHITE GRAHAMSTOWN – 28 (10)

5. WINDVOGEL UNITED – 28 (11)

6. EASTERN PE – 26 (9)

7. ADELAIDE RANGERS – 23 (9)

8. ORLANDO EAGLES – 23 (11)

9. ABERDEEN – 20 (9)

10. EXCELSIOR – 20 (11)

11. ST MARKS ALICEDALE – 16 (11)

12. ST MARKS PE – 11 (10)