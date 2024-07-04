Stars ends Kruisfontein’s unbeaten run in Grand Challenge top 12

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling match at the Wentzel Park Sports Ground in Alexandria, Trying Stars 1st XV defeated log

leaders Kruisfontein United 24-22, ending their nine-match unbeaten streak in the Epru Score Grand Challenge Top 12 competition.

The highly competitive and physical battle was played in good spirit, with both teams showcasing

their never-say-die attitude. Despite the loss, Kruisfontein remains top of the log, while Stars remains

in fourth position.

The match went down to the wire, with Stars securing the win with their intense play, robust

physicality and solid defense. The visitors missed several kicks at goal, which proved costly, while

Stars’ backline played a fast-paced game that put pressure on Kruisfontein. Flinn Cannon, Garth

Oosthuizen, Brendon Coetzer and Dicanio King were instrumental in Stars’ backline. Kruisfontein

dominated the scrums but ultimately fell short.

Final Score: Trying Stars 1st XV 24, Kruisfontein United 22

Try Scorers: Dicanio King, Flinn Cannon

Conversions: Garth Oosthuizen

Penalties: Garth Oosthuizen (x3), Lucian Milborrow

Man of the match: Brandon Coetzer of Trying Stars

Impressive wins for Lily White and St Marks Alicedale, Brumbies play to a draw

In the Score Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 competition, Lily White and St Marks Alicedale

secured impressive wins over the weekend. Meanwhile, top rugby side, Grahamstown Brumbies,

played to a draw in their Grand Challenge Top 12 encounter.

Lily White vs Excelsior- Lavender Valley

Lily White hosted Excelsior at Lavender Valley in Makhanda on Saturday, winning 17-14 in a tightly

contested match. Akhona Tetani, the fullback, was named man of the match after scoring two tries.

Siyahluma Gage also scored a try for Lily White. The win placed Lily White second on the log, while

Excelsior remains in 10th position.

St Marks Alicedale vs St Marks PE- Alicedale Sports Ground

St Marks Alicedale dominated their arch-rivals, St Marks from Gqeberha, winning 22-3 at the

Alicedale Sports Ground. The hosts showcased their strength at home, with their powerful forwards

leading the charge. Try scorers for St Marks Alicedale included Kids Alexander, Astoffel and

Cameron Jewell. Razeek Saterdag converted two tries and scored a penalty. Despite the win, St

Marks Alicedale remains in 11th position on the log.

Despatch Oostelikes vs Grahamstown Brumbies – Daleview, Despatch

The Grahamstown Brumbies travelled to the Metro to face Despatch Oostelikes, playing to a 20-20

draw. The Brumbies’ scrums were solid and their speedy backline impressed with their speed and

footwork. Try scorers for the Brumbies included Yakha Pumlani, Lelona Xhaso and Nicklon Williams.

Vincent Mains scored a penalty and Shanton Whitebooi converted one try. The draw placed the

Brumbies seventh on the log;

Top 12 Log:

1. KRUISFONTEIN UNITED – 43 (10)

2. PROGRESS – 31 (9)

3. GARDENS – 30 (10)

4. TRYING STARS – 28 (9)

5. PE HARLEQUINS – 28 (10)

6. PARK – 27 (10)

7. GRAHAMSTOWN BRUMBIES – 23 (10)

8. CENTRAL – 20 (10)

9. NMU MADIBAZ – 19 (10)

10. JOUBERTINA UNITED – 18 (8)

11. DESPATCH OOSTELIKES – 13 (9)

12. HANKEY VILLAGERS – 12 (10)

BOTTOM 12 LOG:

1. SAPS/CRUSADERS – 36 (10)

2. LILY WHITE GRAHAMSTOWN – 28 (9)

3. AFRICAN BOMBERS – 26 (10)

4. KAREEDOUW TIGERS – 26 (10)

5. EASTERN PE – 24 (8)

6. WINDVOGEL UNITED – 24 (10)

7. ADELAIDE RANGERS – 23 (9)

8. ORLANDO EAGLES – 22 (10)

9. ABERDEEN – 19 (8)

10. EXCELSIOR – 16 (10)

11. ST MARKS ALICEDALE – 16 (10)

12. ST MARKS PE – 11 (10)